"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
REDCAT and Gare St Lazare Ireland Will Present US Premiere of THE LAST TAPE by Samuel Beckett and Marcel Mihalovici
Mark Padmore sings Krapp alongside Conor Lovett, conducted by Elaine Kelly at REDCAT in Los Angeles.
Theatre company Gare St Lazare Ireland will present the US premiere of The Last Tape, Samuel Beckett's operatic collaboration with composer Marcel Mihalovici. With a libretto adapted by Beckett from his 1958 play Krapp's Last Tape, this production is a rare opportunity to encounter one of Beckett's few musical collaborations, in a new version melding the opera with the original play.
Each birthday Krapp makes a tape recording of his thoughts. As he approaches the end of his sixty-ninth year he listens back to a recording made decades earlier, and confronts choices that changed the course of his life. In this final tape, Krapp weighs the costs of those decisions in a reflection on memory, regret, and legacy.
Directed by Judy Hegarty Lovett, this US premiere presentation features Mark Padmore singing the role of Krapp alongside Conor Lovett performing spoken text as his younger self. Conducted by Grammy-nominated conductor Elaine Kelly, this new arrangement by Andrew Synnott of Mihalovici's atonal score includes pianists Ellen Hansson and Izumi Kimura alongside percussionists Glen Lyons and Paddy Nolan. Sound design is by Tony nominated composer/designer Mel Mercier and costume by Valentina Gambardella.
Celebrated as 'brilliant' by The Irish Times and 'deeply moving' by The Beckett Review,, this hybrid work by Gare St Lazare Ireland combines music, theatre and the visual arts in their new production of The Last Tape. Tickets are available now at redcat.org.
The Last Tape was developed and created with funding from The Arts Council of Ireland and the presentation at REDCAT was made possible in part by Culture Ireland.
Photo Credit: Ewa Figaszewska.
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