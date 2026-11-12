REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Will Return to CASA 0101 Theater

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

CASA 0101 Theater will present an Encore Presentation of Josefina López’s groundbreaking award-wining play, Real Women Have Curves, directed by Corky Dominguez, starring Stefany Arroyo, Gabriela Machuca, Yasha Alaniz, Mariana Montes Sandoval, Blanca Araceli, Carmelita Maldonado, Laura Vega and Amy Melendrez. Performances will be given for a Three-Week Limited Run in both English and Spanish at CASA 0101 Theater in the Gloria Molina Auditorium, 2102 East First Street (at St. Louis Street), Los Angeles, CA 90033 from December 4 – 20, 2026.

Real Women Have Curves is the story of five curvy Latina women working in a tiny sewing factory in East Los Angeles in 1987 who are trying to meet an impossible production deadline while hiding from immigration. Their determination, courage and juicy “chisme” (gossip) help them form a bond and discover their power.

Josefina López, the Creator and Playwright of Real Women Have Curves, said: “I am so happy our production of my play, Real Women Have Curves, which opened CASA 0101 Theater’s 26th Anniversary Season earlier this year, will also close this year’s season. Since the production earlier this year was such a critical and popular hit, we wanted to give audience members who didn’t get to see it the first time around, a chance to see it now, and for those saw it earlier and loved it, a chance to see it again.

“When I wrote the first words of my play 38 years ago in March of 1988, I felt I was divinely guided to write my story and share it with the world. I never envisioned the lasting impact and topical relevance my words would have this many years later. When I was 18-years-old writing in my journal about my experiences at my sister’s sewing factory in east L.A. I channeled my anger at the machismo I experienced growing up and the objectification of women and racism by Hollywood and my experience being undocumented.”

López continued, “And now, years later, I have learned why this story has been embraced and become a hit. My story celebrates the four stages of being a woman, the challenges of transitioning to the next stage and embracing the natural and organic process of aging and coming into our own wisdoms. When women celebrate their lives and play they create sacred space that helps others be liberated of shame especially of their bodies. My story is a sacred dance of feminine goddess energy and camaraderie that was inspired by my own mother, sister and the women in my life at that time, which has taken on a higher purpose beyond what I ever initially could have imagined.”

Corky Dominguez, Director of Real Women Have Curves, said, “This play is so much fun for people of all ages and backgrounds. The play’s message and themes are so universal, they resonate with theatergoers from all walks of life. I have had the great pleasure of collaborating with Josefina López on many of her original plays by taking what she has written on the page and breathing life into her characters and words by realizing them on the stage. Given what is happening in the world we are living in today, the spot on poignancy of Josefina’s themes and plotline in Real Women Have Curves, laced with a heavy dose of humor, is undeniably pertinent, joyous and uplifting for our times. This will be the take away for audience members who come to see our production!”

Emmanuel Deleage, Producer of Real Women Have Curves and Executive Director of CASA 0101 Theater, said: “Josefina López’s play, Real Women Have Curves launched CASA 0101 over 25 years ago. After a sold out run earlier this year, we are proud to bring this poignant play back to our stage when it is more relevant than ever.”

Real Women Have Curves will be presented in English on Saturdays 8:00 p.m. on December 5, 12 and 19, 20026 and on Sundays at 7:00 p.m. on December 6, 13, and 20, 2026. Performances of the show in Spanish will be given on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. on December 4, 11 and 18, 2026 and on Sundays at 2:00 p.m. on December 6, 13 and 20, 2026.

The cast of Real Women Have Curves includes: Stefany Arroyo (of South Bay/Lomita, CA) as Ana García (Dec. 4 Spanish 8pm, Dec. 5 English 8pm, Dec. 6 Spanish 2pm, Dec. 6 English 7pm, Dec. 11 Spanish 8pm, Dec. 12 English 8pm, Dec. 13 Spanish 2pm, Dec. 13 English 7pm, Dec. 20 Spanish 2pm, Dec. 20 English 7pm); Gabriela Machuca (of Yorba Linda, CA) as Ana García (Dec. 18 Spanish 8pm, Dec. 19 English 8pm); Yasha Alaniz (of Silver Lake, CA) as Estela García (Dec. 5 English 8pm, Dec. 6 English 7pm, Dec. 19 English 8pm, Dec. 20 English 7pm); Mariana Montes Sandoval (of Whittier, CA) (Dec. 4 Spanish 8pm, Dec. 6 Spanish 2pm, Dec. 11 Spanish 8pm, Dec. 12 English 8pm, Dec. 13 Spanish 2pm, Dec. 13 English 7pm, Dec. 18 Spanish 8pm, Dec. 20 Spanish 2pm): Blanca Araceli (of Los Angeles, CA) as Carmen García (Dec. 4 Spanish 8pm, Dec. 5 English 8pm, Dec. 6 Spanish 2pm, Dec. 6 English 7pm, Dec. 18 Spanish 8pm, Dec. 19 English 8pm, Dec. 20 Spanish 2pm, Dec. 20 English 7pm); Laura Vega (of Pasadena, CA) as Pancha (Dec. 4 Spanish 8pm, Dec. 5 English 8pm, Dec. 6 Spanish 2pm, Dec. 6 English 7pm, Dec. 11 Spanish 8pm, Dec. 12 English 8pm, Dec. 13 Spanish 2pm, Dec. 13 English 7pm, Dec. 18 Spanish 8pm, Dec. 19 English 8pm, Dec. 20 Spanish 2pm, Dec. 20 English 7pm) and Amy Melendrez (of Venice, CA) as Rosalí (Dec. 4 Spanish 8pm, Dec. 5 English 8pm, Dec. 6 Spanish 2pm, Dec. 6 English 7pm, Dec. 11 Spanish 8pm, Dec. 12 English 8pm, Dec. 13 Spanish 2pm, Dec. 13 English 7pm, Dec. 18 Spanish 8pm, Dec. 19 English 8pm, Dec. 20 Spanish 2pm, Dec. 20 English 7pm).

The production team for Real Women Have Curves includes: Josefina López (of Silver Lake, CA) Creator and Playwright, Founding Artistic Director, CASA 0101 Theater; Emmanuel Deleage (of Silver Lake, CA) Producer and Executive Director, CASA 0101 Theater; Edward Padilla (of Boyle Heights) Casting Director and CASA 0101 Theater Board Member; Corky Dominguez (of Boyle Heights) Director; Carmelita Maldonado (of El Sereno, CA) Assistant Director; Angelica Ornelas (of North Hollywood, CA) Stage Manager; Joy Diaz (of Monterray Park, CA) Assistant Stage Manager; Jazmin Jimenez (of Whittier, CA) Assistant Stage Manager/Assistant Props); César Retana-Holguín (of Panorama City, CA) Set Designer; Alejandro Parra (of Burbank, CA) Lighting Designer; Tony Iniguez (of West Covina, CA) Costume Designer; Abel Alvarado (of Silver Lake, CA) Assistant Costume Designer; Andy James Garcia (of East Los Angeles, CA) Props Manager; Jeremiah Ocañas (of Boyle Heights) Set Builder; Miguel Angel Delgado (of South Gate, CA) CASA 0101 Sound Designer and Theater Technical Director; Mark Kraus (of Los Angeles, CA), CASA 0101 Theater Development Director; Itzel Ocampo (of Alhambra, CA) Graphic Designer and CASA 0101 Theater Marketing and Operations Manager; Karla Melendez (of East Los Angeles, CA) Program Administrator; Gabriela López de Dennis, Soap Studio Inc. (of Los Angeles, CA) Program; Oscar Basulto (of the Boyle Heights) Box Office Manager; Al Aguilar (of Los Angeles, CA) Production Assistant/Foyer Designer; Rudy Torres (of Los Angeles, CA) Production Photographer and Steve Moyer Public Relations (of Los Angeles, CA), Press Representative.

CASA 0101 Theater is supported in part by: The State of California, Los Angeles County Department of Arts & Culture, Eastside Arts Initiative, National Latinx Theater Initiative, Herb Alpert Foundation, Perenchio Foundation, The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, California Arts Council, U.S. Bank, David Lee Foundation and LA Arts Recovery Fund.

Tickets for the Four-Week Encore Run of Real Women Have Curves are $30.00 per person for General Admission; $27.00 per person for Students and Seniors 60+ and $25 per person for Boyle Heights residents, Spanish language performances and Groups of 10 of more.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming