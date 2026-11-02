Photos: THE LAUGH TRACK to Open at International City Theatre

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The West Coast premiere of 'The Laugh Track,' a new comedy about the business of being funny by Wendy MacLeod, begins previews Wednesday and opens Friday at International City Theatre. Brian Schnipper directs. Check out the photos, below,

Inspired by the real-life experiences of Madelyn Pugh, one of Hollywood's first female television writers, the play shines a light on the woman behind the jokes on I Love Lucy.

In this fictional dramatization, Pugh (Alli Brown) and her writing partner, Bob Carroll Jr. (Josh Odsess-Rubin), meet at a restaurant in 1957, after their work together on I Love Lucy has come to an end. As they reminisce about their years on the show, their conversation triggers flashes of the past, revealing their experiences working with Lucille Ball (Jennifer Sorenson), Desi Arnaz (Bill Mendieta) and various studio executives (Hunter Bodine). Alyssa Corella plays the restaurant waitress, a wannabe actor with ambitions of making it in Hollywood.

Performances continue through Nov. 22. For more information go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Denis Nigos

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