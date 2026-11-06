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Photos: THE FARCE AWAKENS: FEYDEAU X 2 is Now Playing at the Odyssey

Rachel Avery, Justin Blanchard, Barry Del Sherman, Julie Mann, Ryan Nebreja and Kody Nelson star in GOING TO POT and STARK NAKED.

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Now playing at the Odyssey Theatre, 'The Farce Awakens: Feydeau x 2' is an evening of two one-acts by master French farceur Georges Feydeau that blend madness, mayhem and unexpected twists to reveal the often amusing frustrations of married life. Check out photos below!

Daniel Passer directs the two one-acts in true repertory style, with each of the six actors - Rachel Avery, Justin Blanchard, Barry Del Sherman, Julie Mann, Ryan Nebreja and Kody Nelson - performing in both plays.

In 'Going to Pot,' a chaotic domestic dispute completely derails a high-stakes business deal. Follavoine (Del Sherman) has invented an unbreakable chamber pot that he hopes to sell to the French military. But when a high-ranking official from the War Ministry (Blanchard) arrives for a demonstration, their meeting is utterly disrupted by Follavoine's wife (Mann), who is consumed by a domestic emergency: their seven-year-old son (Nelson) is severely constipated. Antics spiral further out of control with the arrival of the official's wife (Avery) and her 'cousin' (Nebreja).

In 'Stark Naked,' Ventroux (Blanchard again) is a prominent politician who who can't seem to persuade his wife (Avery) to put some clothes on - not even in the presence of their servant, Victor (Nebreja), or as they prepare for a visit from an important local dignitary and political rival (Del Sherman). When a local journalist (Nelson) shows up, Ventroux realizes that his political aspirations may be headed for complete ruin.

Photo Credit: Cooper Bates

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Julie Mann and Barry Del Sherman

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Julie Mann and Barry Del Sherman

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Julie Mann and Barry Del Sherman

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Julie Mann, Kody Nelson, Barry Del Sherman

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Barry Del Sherman, Julie Mann, Kody Nelson and Justin Blanchard

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Julie Mann, Kody Nelson, Justin Blanchard and Barry Del Sherman

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Barry Del Sherman, Julie Mann, Kody Nelson and Justin Blanchard

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Julie Mann and Kody Nelson

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Rachel Avery and Ryan Nebreja

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Julie Mann and Kody Nelson

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Kody Nelson, Barry Del Sherman, Justin Blanchard, Rachel Avery, Ryan Nebreja

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Rachel Avery and Justin Blanchard Photo by Cooper Bate

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Rachel Avery and Justin Blanchard Photo by Cooper Bate

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Ryan Nebreja and Rachel Avery

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Justin Blanchard and Ryan Nebreja

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Barry Del Sherman, Ryan Nebreja, Justin Blanchard, Rachel Avery, Kody Nelson

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The Ensemble

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Barry Del Sherman, Rachel Avery, Julie Mann and Kody Nelson

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