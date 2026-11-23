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Chromolume Theatre’s final production of its 2026 Season of Musicals is Road Show, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman. Check out all new photos from the show below!

This first fully staged Los Angeles production is directed by Joanna Syiek, with musical direction by Richard Berent. The cast features (in alphabetical order) Amy Anderson, Stephanie Bentley, Giana Bommarito, Renee Cohen, James Graham, Alexander Hall, Tamra Harkley, Josh Hillinger, Naledi Miga, Trey Murray, Richard Osborn, Leilani Rodriguez, Kelsey Schulte, and Jack Searer. Understudies are Andrew Jacobsen and Brendan Lynch.

The production opened on Friday, November 20, at 8pm, and the run will continue through December 6 only. Performances are at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Avenue, LA, 90046, Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm. There will be an additional performance on Sunday 11/29 at 7:30pm. Running time is approximately 100 minutes with no intermission.

Road Show is a one-act musical that tracks the turbulent, freewheeling journey of the real-life Mizner brothers, Addison and Wilson. Spanning 40 years from the Yukon Gold Rush to the 1920s Florida real estate boom, the show delivers a razor-sharp, vaudevillian critique of American capitalism, greed, and the complicated, testing nature of familial bonds. Road Show was produced in several iterations between 2003 and 2019 under various titles including Bounce, Wise Guys, and Gold!

Scenic design is by D’Angelo Reyes, lighting design is by Devin Harris, costume design is by Shon LeBlanc, and sound design is by James Esposito. Intimacy director is Hailey Mashburn. Stage manager is Mara Aguilar, and assistant stage manager is Kim Iosue.

Photo Credit: James Esposito



Josh Hillinger, Richard Osborn, Amy Anderson, Alexander Hall

Josh Hillinger, Alexander Hall, Trey Murray, Amy Anderson

Alexander Hall

Amy Anderson

Naledi Miga, Stephanie Bentley, Josh Hillinger, Kelsey Schulte, Giana Bommarito, Leilani Rodriguez

Jack Searer

Alexander Hall, Giana Bommarito, Trey Murray

Alexander Hall, Jack Searer

Jack Searer, Alexander Hall, Josh Hillinger

Alexander Hall, Josh Hillinger

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 3 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% 4 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 5 WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? South Coast Repertory 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Curtis Theatre 5% 3 Colony Theatre 4% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% 4 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% 5 Kasey Hentz - SWEET CHARITY Jaxx Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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