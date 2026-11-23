"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: ROAD SHOW is Now Playing at Chromolume Theatre
The production opened on Friday, November 20, at 8pm, and the run will continue through December 6 only.
Chromolume Theatre’s final production of its 2026 Season of Musicals is Road Show, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman. Check out all new photos from the show below!
This first fully staged Los Angeles production is directed by Joanna Syiek, with musical direction by Richard Berent. The cast features (in alphabetical order) Amy Anderson, Stephanie Bentley, Giana Bommarito, Renee Cohen, James Graham, Alexander Hall, Tamra Harkley, Josh Hillinger, Naledi Miga, Trey Murray, Richard Osborn, Leilani Rodriguez, Kelsey Schulte, and Jack Searer. Understudies are Andrew Jacobsen and Brendan Lynch.
The production opened on Friday, November 20, at 8pm, and the run will continue through December 6 only. Performances are at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Avenue, LA, 90046, Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm. There will be an additional performance on Sunday 11/29 at 7:30pm. Running time is approximately 100 minutes with no intermission.
Road Show is a one-act musical that tracks the turbulent, freewheeling journey of the real-life Mizner brothers, Addison and Wilson. Spanning 40 years from the Yukon Gold Rush to the 1920s Florida real estate boom, the show delivers a razor-sharp, vaudevillian critique of American capitalism, greed, and the complicated, testing nature of familial bonds. Road Show was produced in several iterations between 2003 and 2019 under various titles including Bounce, Wise Guys, and Gold!
Scenic design is by D’Angelo Reyes, lighting design is by Devin Harris, costume design is by Shon LeBlanc, and sound design is by James Esposito. Intimacy director is Hailey Mashburn. Stage manager is Mara Aguilar, and assistant stage manager is Kim Iosue.
Photo Credit: James Esposito
Josh Hillinger, Richard Osborn, Amy Anderson, Alexander Hall
Josh Hillinger, Alexander Hall, Trey Murray, Amy Anderson
Alexander Hall
Amy Anderson
Naledi Miga, Stephanie Bentley, Josh Hillinger, Kelsey Schulte, Giana Bommarito, Leilani Rodriguez
Jack Searer
Alexander Hall, Giana Bommarito, Trey Murray
Alexander Hall, Jack Searer
Jack Searer, Alexander Hall, Josh Hillinger
Alexander Hall, Josh Hillinger
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