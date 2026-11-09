My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: Opening Night of THISTLES Will Open West Coast Premiere at White Horse Theater Company in North Hollywood
The Los Angeles premiere stars April Martucci, Cindy D'Andrea, Kevin McKim, Rod Sweitzer, and Mary Carrig.
On Saturday, November 7th, White Horse Theater Company opened its West Coast Premiere of THISTLES, written by Cyndy A. Marion (Broken Story at The Sherry Theater; You Are Perfect at The Actors Company Theatre) and directed by Tamara Ruppart (Broken Story with White Horse Theater Company), at The Emerson at Theatre 68 Arts Complex (5112 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601). The show is scheduled to run through November 29th.
After fleeing New York City for the countryside during a global calamity, Rebecca finds herself alone in her family's neglected farmhouse. She must do her best to manage the anxieties and expectations of her aging relatives as they clash over whether to sell the old house, all while surrounded by doorknobs and relationships that are in desperate need of repair. THISTLES keenly explores family secrets, queerness, and the desperate desire to be accepted. Tragedy lurks as emotions are buried under ancestral floorboards.
THISTLES received its World Premiere at NYC's 59E59 in November of 2024. This production is the play's Los Angeles premiere.
The cast features April Martucci (Much Ado About Nothing with Playground Renaissance Theatre), Cindy D'Andrea (Cat Sh!t Crazy at Edinburgh Fringe), Kevin McKim (Sage Center at Hollywood Fringe), Rod Sweitzer (Thistles at 59E59, NYC), and Mary Carrig (Larry's Back… at Santa Monica Playhouse; Best Actress Winner for Half Chance of Evil at LA International Underground Film Festival).
The design team includes Set Design by Andis Gjoni (Angel of the Amazon with Encompass New Opera), Costume Design by Derek Nye Lockwood (Beggar's Opera at Medicine Show Theater), Lighting Design by Gavan Wyrick (Winner of Broadway World Palm Springs Best Lighting Design Award for Damn Yankees with Desert Theatricals; Stage Scene LA Scenie Award For Outstanding Lighting Designer), and Sound Design by Andy Evan Cohen (Drama Desk Award for The Greatest Hits Down Route 66 with New Light Theater Project) with Original Music by Joe Gianono, Dramaturg Linda S. Nelson, Dialect Coach Julie Foh, and Intimacy Director Hailey Mashburn. The production Stage Manager is Cortney Roles, with Assistant Stage Manager Eleanor Conniff. Casting was by Erik Schark.
Tickets ($25 previews; $35 general admission; $50 priority seating) are available for advance purchase at www.whitehorsetheater.com. The performance runs approximately 120 minutes, with an intermission.
Earlier coverage: Cast and Creative Team Set for THISTLES West Coast Debut at Theatre 68.
Playwright Cyndy A. Marion and White Horse Theater Company Managing Director Vanessa Bombardieri
Cindy D'Andrea, MaryKathleen Gordon, and Irene Conde
Artem Egoyan and Maria Korpacheva
James Sauer of the Playwrights Spotlight Podcast and playwright Cyndy A. Marion
Kevin McKim and Irene Conde
James Sauer and Roy Oraschin
Playwright Cyndy A. Marion and director Tamara Ruppart
Rod Sweitzer, Cyndy A. Marion, Mary Carrig, Cindy D'Andrea, and Kevin McKim
Rod Sweitzer and Cyndy A. Marion
Vanessa Bombardieri, Ellie Conniff, and Cyndy A. Marion
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