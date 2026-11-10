Photos: Open Fist Theatre to Stage ROMEO AND JULIET: TIME ENOUGH FOR LOVE With Older Cast

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

'Romeo and Juliet: Time Enough for Love' puts a new twist on Shakespeare's eternal classic beginning this weekend at Open Fist Theatre Company.

What happens when Romeo and Juliet fall in love at 75 instead of 14?

Conceived and directed by Christian Lebano, this new production leaves the Bard's language intact, but Shakespeare's Verona has been transformed into Verona Village, a South Florida retirement community for active seniors.

Alan Blumenfeld (with more than 300 film and television credits, including recurring roles on Heroes, Gilmore Girls and Felicity) and his real-life wife, stage veteran Katherine James, star as the star-crossed lovers, forced to navigate romance, family interference and social expectations later in life — revealing how Shakespeare's words can resonate differently when spoken by older adults.

In this age-reversed production, Capulet, played by Sam Cowan, is Juliet's son rather than her father, while his much younger trophy wife, Lady (Natalia Jofre), is Juliet's daughter-in-law, and Montague (Samantha Bennett) is Romeo's daughter. Rather than a prince, the production features Ms. Prince (Melanie Rockwell), director of Verona Village. Emma Fassler is the Nurse, and James Fowler is Father Lawrence, the community chaplain. Residents of Verona Village and its assisted-living sister facility, Mantua Manor, include Mercutio (Hutchins Foster), Benvolio (Stephen Rockwell), Tybalt (Barbara Schofield), Paris (Paul Ganus), Abram (Allana Barton), Sampson (Richard Van Slyke) and Gregory (Daniel Lench). A host of aides and security guards are played by Luke Bolle, Gabriela Grant, Elijah Reyes, Sebastian Senatore and Maliyah Tejada.

Performances continue through Dec. 19. For more information, visit openfist.org.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone