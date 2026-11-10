My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: Open Fist Theatre to Stage ROMEO AND JULIET: TIME ENOUGH FOR LOVE With Older Cast
Alan Blumenfeld and Katherine James star as Romeo and Juliet, with Sam Cowan as Capulet at Open Fist Theatre Company.
'Romeo and Juliet: Time Enough for Love' puts a new twist on Shakespeare's eternal classic beginning this weekend at Open Fist Theatre Company.
What happens when Romeo and Juliet fall in love at 75 instead of 14?
Conceived and directed by Christian Lebano, this new production leaves the Bard's language intact, but Shakespeare's Verona has been transformed into Verona Village, a South Florida retirement community for active seniors.
Alan Blumenfeld (with more than 300 film and television credits, including recurring roles on Heroes, Gilmore Girls and Felicity) and his real-life wife, stage veteran Katherine James, star as the star-crossed lovers, forced to navigate romance, family interference and social expectations later in life — revealing how Shakespeare's words can resonate differently when spoken by older adults.
In this age-reversed production, Capulet, played by Sam Cowan, is Juliet's son rather than her father, while his much younger trophy wife, Lady (Natalia Jofre), is Juliet's daughter-in-law, and Montague (Samantha Bennett) is Romeo's daughter. Rather than a prince, the production features Ms. Prince (Melanie Rockwell), director of Verona Village. Emma Fassler is the Nurse, and James Fowler is Father Lawrence, the community chaplain. Residents of Verona Village and its assisted-living sister facility, Mantua Manor, include Mercutio (Hutchins Foster), Benvolio (Stephen Rockwell), Tybalt (Barbara Schofield), Paris (Paul Ganus), Abram (Allana Barton), Sampson (Richard Van Slyke) and Gregory (Daniel Lench). A host of aides and security guards are played by Luke Bolle, Gabriela Grant, Elijah Reyes, Sebastian Senatore and Maliyah Tejada.
Performances continue through Dec. 19. For more information, visit openfist.org.
Alan Blumenfeld and Stephen Rockwell Photo by John Dlugolecki
Katherine James Photo by John Dlugolecki
Katherine James and Alan Blumenfeld Photo by John Dlugolecki
Katherine James, James Fowler, Alan Blumenfeld Photo by John Dlugolecki
Alan Blumenfeld and Emma Fassler Photo by John Dlugolecki
Stephen Rockwell, Alan Blumenfeld and Hutchins Foster Photo by John Dlugolecki
Emma Fassler and Katherine James Photo by John Dlugolecki
Alan Blumenfeld, James Fowler, Emma Fassler Photo by John Dlugolecki
Katherine James and Alan Blumenfeld Photo by John Dlugolecki
Alan Blumenfeld, James Fowler, Emma Fassler Photo by John Dlugolecki
Katherine James and Alan Blumenfeld Photo by John Dlugolecki
Katherine James and Alan Blumenfeld Photo by John Dlugolecki
Katherine James, Emma Fassler, Sam Cowan and Natalia Jofre Photo by John Dlugolecki
Katherine James Photo by John Dlugolecki
The Ensemble Photo by John Dlugolecki
Alan Blumenfeld and Katherine James Photo by John Dlugolecki
Alan Blumenfeld and Katherine James Photo by John Dlugolecki
Alan Blumenfeld and Katherine James Photo by John Dlugolecki
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