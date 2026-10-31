Photos: First Look At DEAR EVAN HANSEN At La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts

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LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT is set to open the second show of its 2026/2027 season, the Southern California regional theatre premiere of the Tony Award® winning Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, book by Steven Levenson music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, musical direction by Ryan O’Connell, and direction by Broadway’s & the 1st National Tour’s “Evan Hansen,” Stephen C. Anthony. Check out the photos!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN will have its official Press Openings on Saturday, Saturday, October 31 at both 2 pm & 8 pm, and run through Sunday, November 22 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada.

Featuring a Tony Award®-winning book by Steven Levenson and a score by Grammy®, Tony®, Emmy® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land), DEAR EVAN HANSEN is a modern classic with a message that has resonated with audiences around the world: “You Will Be Found.” Seventeen-year-old Evan Hansen has felt invisible his entire life. But when a tragedy shocks his community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, though, Evan is forced to confront the fact that the price of belonging may be far steeper than he bargained for. Recommended for ages 13 & up. (more)

The Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will feature: Tyler Donovan McCall as “Evan Hansen,” Kendyl Sayuri Yokoyama as “Zoe Murphy,” Nic Hermick as “Connor Murphy,” Gabriel Vernon Nunag as “Jared Kleinman,” Analisa Idalia as “Alana Beck,” Gwen Hollander as “Heidi Hansen,” Jill Van Velzer as “Cynthia Murphy,” and Josh Adamson as “Larry Murphy.” The “Virtual Community” will feature Amanda Angeles, Trent Mills, Michael Raul Perez, and Toni Elizabeth White.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN will preview on Friday, October 30 at 8 pm and have its official Press Openings on Saturday, Saturday, October 31 at both 2 pm & 8 pm, and run through Sunday, November 22 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm; and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm. There is no performance on Sunday, November 1 at 6:30 pm. There will be an Open-captioned performance on Saturday, November 14 at 2:00 pm.

Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, November 5 at 7:30pm and Thursday, November 19 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets range from $28 - $125 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased on La Mirada Theatre’s website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group, student, La Mirada residents, and military discounts are available.

Recommended for ages 13 and up for use of adult language, and themes of depression and suicide. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle

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