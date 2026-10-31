Photos: CONFEDERATES By Dominique Morisseau Opens At Fountain Theatre

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The Southern California premiere of 'Confederates,' a smart, funny, provocative and moving satire by Tony Award-nominated playwright and MacArthur 'Genius Grant' recipient Dominique Morisseau, opened last night at The Fountain Theatre with artistic director Raymond O. Caldwell at the helm. Check out the photos!

Nedra Ryan Taylor ('The First Deep Breath' at the Geffen, 'Clyde's' at CTG) stars as Sara, an enslaved woman who becomes a Union spy during the Civil War, opposite Sarah Scott Davis (previously seen at the Fountain in 'Last Summer at Bluefish Cove') as Sandra, a tenured political science professor at a prestigious university in the year 2026. Their lives might be separated by more than 150 years, but the forces they navigate around race, gender, power and institutional betrayal prove disturbingly similar.

Moving between past and present with biting humor and theatrical ingenuity, Morisseau connects these two women across generations as each must decide whom she can trust, what she is willing to risk, and how to take control of her own story.

Also in the cast are Mara Klein ('The Pitt'), who starred in the Fountain production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' 'An Octoroon,' and Cortney Scott Wright ('A Midsummer Night's Dream' at Theatricum Botanicum) seen at the Fountain in 'Joe Turner's Come and Gone.' Daks McClettie II, whose credits include 'Destination Procrastination: Break the Bullies,' makes his Fountain Theatre debut.

Performances continue through Dec. 13. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.FountainTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Davis Northern

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