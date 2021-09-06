Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return

pixeltracker

At Feinstein's at Vitello's

Sep. 6, 2021  

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
the mmLA company sings the final number The Best of Times Is Now (JMW)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Sharon McNight (JMW)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Gregory Nabours and Michael-Leon Wooley (afs)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Michael-Leon Wooley (JMW)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Jason Michael Snow and Gregory Nabours (afs)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Gregory Nabours and Jason Michael Snow (JMW)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Gregory Nabours, Domonique Paton, and Victor E. Chan (afs)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Domonique Paton and Victor E. Chan (JMW)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Randy Guiaya, Alli Miller, Matt Valle, and Jeffrey Polk start the finale (JMW)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Jeffrey Polk (JMW)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
in the house: producer amy francis schott with A Little New Music co-producers Christopher Maikish and Kila Packett

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
friends of the show including Garrett Clayton, Katie Self, Bianca Giselle, Ryan Wagner, and E.K. Dagenfield celebrate the return of live music at Vitello''s

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
mmLA alums Erica Hanrahan and Will Collyer celebrate with MISCAST producer Mandy Kaplan Klavens

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
mmLA alum Ben Boquist with Brian Graden

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
performer Natalia Vivino with Jared Svoboda

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
performer Victor E. Chan with alums Justin Anthony Long and Jonny Lee Jr.

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Bianca Giselle, Daisy Eagan, and Garrett Clayton celebrate with performer Alli Miller


Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Gregory Nabours and Alli Miller (afs)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Gregory Nabours and Jason Michael Snow kick things off (afs)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Jason Michael Snow (JMW)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Natalia Vivino (afs)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Matt Valle (JMW)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Amanda Kruger (afs)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Amanda Kruger (JMW)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Randy Guiaya (afs)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Randy Guiaya (JMW)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
the (mostly)musicals HAPPY RETURNS company (photo: Eric Cornwell) front: Randy Guiaya, Matt Valle, Domonique Paton, Natalia Vivino back: Alli Miller, Jason Michael Snow, Gregory Nabours, Jeffrey Po

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Alli Miller (JMW)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Gregory Nabours and Domonique Paton (afs)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Domonique Paton (JMW)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Gregory Nabours and Victor E. Chan (afs)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Victor E. Chan (JMW)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Tiana Okoye (afs)

Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
Tiana Okoye (JMW)


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca

More Hot Stories For You

  • DIE LUSTIGE WITWE 2.0 Returns To The Opera House Main Stage October 1st
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At THE HOBBIT In Denmark
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Mahler's Third Symphony Will Be Performed at DET. KGL. Teater Next Week