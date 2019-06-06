Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon ValleyÂ Presents Northern California Premiere of ARCHDUKE

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley presents the Northern California premiere of Archduke. Written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph, Archduke explores how one man, one moment, can derail an entire century. Focusing on the cataclysmic 1914 assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo, three hapless insurgents embark on a darkly comic quest for immortality and purpose, unaware that their actions will launch World War I.

A hit at TheatreWorks's 2016 New Works Festival, Archduke will be directed by TheatreWorks's Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli. Archduke will be presented June 5 - 30, 2019 at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street, Mountain View. For tickets ($40-$100) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (650) 463-1960.

Joseph's masterful satire examines present day terrorism by delving into this moment that forever changed the world, illuminating how little may have changed from then to now. Commending Archduke's "comedic brilliance," BroadwayWorld noted, "In our world today this play is an urgent plea against terrorism, violence, abuse, and humiliation of any kind."

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne





