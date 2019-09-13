Photo Flash: First Look At The Cast of MARK TWAIN'S RIVER OF SONG At TheatreWorks

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley continues its 50th Anniversary Season with the West Coast premiere of Mark Twain's River of Song. Charting a journey down the Mississippi River, this rousing new musical shares the humorous and heartwarming stories of one of its most famous chroniclers, Mark Twain. Developed by Randal Myler and Dan Wheetman, creators of TheatreWorks favorites Fire on the Mountain and Tony-nominated It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues, this rollicking adventure features guitars, banjos, and harmonicas in a music-filled voyage that will have audiences tapping their toes.

Directed by Randal Myler, Mark Twain's River of Song will be presented October 2-27, 2019 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street, Mountain View. For tickets ($30-$100) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (650) 463-1960.

Featuring soaring spirituals and foot-stomping folk tunes, including "Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child," "Follow the Drinking Gourd," and "Deep River Blues," Mark Twain's River of Song received its world premiere in 2019 at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre. Broadway World called the spirit-raising musical revue, "Infectious, moving and merry!" and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel deemed it "A quintessentially American, homespun delight."

TheatreWorks has assembled a stellar cast for this production. Bay Area Stage veteran Dan Hiatt stars as the master storyteller himself, Mark Twain. Hiatt returns to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley where he was seen in Upright Grand, The Pitmen Painters, The 39 Steps, and Twentieth Century. He has also performed at American Conservatory Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, California Shakespeare Festival, Marin Theatre Company, San Jose Repertory Theatre, Seattle Repertory Theatre, and Pasadena Playhouse.

The talented ensemble of Mark Twain's River of Song features Valisia LeKae, Chic Street Man, Tony Marcus, Rondrell McCormick, and Dan Wheetman.





