Paul Tully's FIRE & I.C.E. to Hold Los Angeles Workshop Premiere at Theatre 68 in North Hollywood

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Playwright and director Paul Tully will bring his newest full-length play, Fire & I.C.E., to Theatre 68 Arts Complex in North Hollywood for a workshop production running November 7 through November 29, 2026.

Following his award-winning Off-Broadway play Replica, which was subsequently adapted for the screen, Tully continues his exploration of emotionally charged stories that examine the complexities of human relationships and the difficult choices that define them.

Set against the backdrop of America's increasingly contentious immigration landscape, Fire & I.C.E. explores the collision of love, family, identity, and personal conviction. As political and social divisions find their way into the most intimate relationships, the play examines the difficult choices people face when their principles conflict with their loyalty to those they love.

At a time when immigration continues to dominate the national conversation, Fire & I.C.E. brings the discussion into the family home, asking audiences to look beyond headlines, labels, and opposing sides to recognize the humanity that connects us all.

The production features an ensemble cast led by Johnny Cannizzaro (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, Jersey Boys) as Ethan and Cali Morales (American Sicario, Ted) as Elena.

Joining them are Jade Ramirez (Grand Hotel, Lanterns) as Sarah, Jaime Zevallos (Sons of Anarchy, Cloak & Dagger) as Marcus, Frania Dueñas as Mama, Adam Cabrera as Tio Jorge, and Manny Saavedra as Angel.

Together, the ensemble brings Tully's emotionally layered story to life, exploring the relationships, conflicting loyalties, and moral dilemmas at the heart of Fire & I.C.E.

The workshop production represents an important milestone in the play's development, offering the creative team an opportunity to engage audiences, explore the material onstage, and further shape the work as it moves toward a future full-scale production.

"We live in a time when it's become increasingly easy to reduce people to labels, opinions, and opposing sides. But behind every headline is a human being, a family, and a story we may not fully understand. With Fire & I.C.E., I wanted to explore what happens when those divisions find their way into our homes, and the people we love become the people we struggle most to understand. Beyond its current engagement, the workshop offers an opportunity to introduce Fire & I.C.E. to the broader theatrical community as the creative team explores the next stage of the production's development."

About Paul Tully

Paul Tully is a playwright and director whose works include Crossroads, Atonement, and the award-winning Off-Broadway play Replica, which was subsequently adapted for the screen. Fire & I.C.E. marks his second full-length play following Replica. His work explores the complexities of human relationships, moral conflict, and the choices that shape our lives.

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