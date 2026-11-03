Paul Coates to Bring BOY IN A BOX to Sherman Oaks

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Following a single performance in Los Angeles earlier this year and a sold-out run in the 2026 Edinburgh Fringe, Boy in a Box, a solo play written and performed by Paul Coates, will give two special performances at the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks on Thursday, November 5, and Friday, November 6, at 8pm. The Whitefire is located at 13500 Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, 91423. Tickets are $25 and may be obtained online. Boy in a Box is directed by Thomas Zoeschg. Running time is 60 minutes.

This proclamation, made at the Republican National Convention, is the genesis of Boy in a Box. The play explores the systemic racism that created America. A canceled history professor gives a searing final lecture tracing America's “original sin,” 400 years in the making. The result is a powerful response to Haley's absurd comment and a call for everyone to rise up, speak out, and let the boy out of the box. It is a fearless exploration of cruelty, culpability, and the excuses we make for our own inertia when confronted by the suffering of others.

Paul Coates is an actor, writer, and director with over 50 years of professional experience. His many plays have been produced in New York (Off-Broadway), in Los Angeles, and throughout the US. He wrote and produced the films My Secretary and Alone Time. Boy in a Box was developed in the Playwright Development Unit at The Actors Studio, where he is a member.

Thomas Zoeschg is a director from Northern Italy where he got hooked on Italian Neorealism early on. His studies took him all over Europe before settling in Los Angeles. He directed several award-winning short films, and his feature debut, Every Night & Day, is now on most streaming platforms. Boy in a Box is the culmination of his studies and efforts in the Absurdist Theater world and so takes up a special place.

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