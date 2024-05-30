Pacific Symphony's Mobile Stage Tours Orange County

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Experience the joy of live classical music in the great outdoors with Pacific Symphony’s Symphony on the Go! This summer, the orchestra is bringing free outdoor chamber music concerts to communities across Orange County. From Mission Viejo to Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, and beyond, the Symphony’s mobile community concert experience promises to delight audiences of all ages.

The brightly-wrapped traveling stage is a vibrant spectacle, adorned with colorful images of Pacific Symphony musicians and beloved Music Director Carl St.Clair. As it makes its way through the county, this stage on wheels will be impossible to miss, inviting everyone to join in the celebration of music.

These family-friendly outdoor concerts, presented weather permitting, offer a unique opportunity to enjoy beautiful music in picturesque settings. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to fully immerse themselves in the serene, alfresco concert experience. Whether you’re a long-time symphony enthusiast or a curious newcomer, these performances are designed to be accessible and enjoyable for all.

The mobile stage is a generous gift from philanthropists and ardent Pacific Symphony supporters, Jerry and Terri Kohl. Their dedication to making music accessible to all has made this initiative possible, allowing the Symphony to reach new audiences and bring communities together through the universal language of music.

Music Director Carl St.Clair shared his excitement, stating, “Our commitment is to inspire, engage, and serve all with no barriers to participation. We look forward to performing concerts for communities throughout Orange County so we can share the gift of music and Pacific Symphony with all.”

Join in this summer for a series of unforgettable musical evenings under the stars. For more information on concert dates and locations, please visit the Pacific Symphony website.





Comments