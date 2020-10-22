Pacific Opera Announces Live Performances

Pacific Opera welcomes live audiences for the first time since March 2020.

Pacific Opera welcomes live audiences for the first time since March 2020. The company's new "Live at the Baumann" series presents concerts for small, physically-distanced audiences in an intimate and elegant cabaret setting at the Baumann Centre, 925 Balmoral Road in Victoria. Tickets for in-person attendance are available at pacificopera.ca or 250-385-0222.

Bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch and soprano Lara Secord-Haid have crafted a concert of songs personally meaningful to them -- from Schubert to modern song masters.Common threads that weave through themes, musicality, and personal stories draw together the worlds of pop and rock with works from Osvaldo Golijov, Carlos Guastavino, André Previn, Maurice Ravel, and Mordechai Zeira.

"Some of the pieces on this program are very personally meaningful such as the Ravel that was a favourite of my late father," shares Lara. "Also, the Zeira, which is a beautiful Hebrew folksong. I was gifted this arrangement, which absolutely pulls at my heart in every which way, by the very talented conductor, arranger, and composer Yaron Gottfried to perform in this recital."

Daniel and Lara are accompanied by violinist David Visentin, cellist Rachel Kapon, pianist Kimberley-Ann Bartczak, and multi-instrumentalist Jeff Poynter.

November 4 and 6 at 7:30pm and November 8 at 4:00pm (Nov. 6 performance live streamed)

Mezzo-soprano Megan Latham presents My 3 C's: Copland, Cancionnes, & Corona. Known for her warm, earthy voice, Megan shares songs that that weave through a musical journey celebrating humour, angst, and honesty.

"The repertoire will reference some of the artistic confusion I've been feeling", Megan says. "The groups of songs each tell their own stories. I think their texts and sentiments apply to what we're all experiencing now, whether it's nostalgia for the past we knew, our frustration in the present, or positive energy for the future."

Pacific Opera's "Live at the Baumann" concert series will continue in December 2020 with artist announcements coming soon.

All concerts take place in an intimate cabaret setting at the Baumann Centre, 925 Balmoral Road. Concerts are one hour in duration with no interval. All Covid protocols are followed to ensure the health and safety of audience and artists. To join a small, physically-distanced audience, call the Pacific Opera box office at 385-0222 or visit pacificopera.ca to reserve your table. A performance of each concert will also be livestreamed at pacificopera.ca for free viewing.

