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The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present the Los Angeles premiere of Passing the Crown: Celebrating the Queens of Hip Hop on Friday, January 29, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. in the Bram Goldsmith Theater. The production brings together Olympic-level B-girls, a live band, a string quartet, and a scratch DJ in a performance combining music, dance, and cultural tribute.

Passing the Crown features MC Lyte, a 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, two-time GRAMMY Award nominee, and multi-Gold and Platinum recording artist. Lyte was the first female MC to release a solo hip hop album and the first female hip hop artist to perform at the White House. Her influence spans four decades of hip hop.

Conceived and executive produced by violinist and co-orchestrator Juliette Jones, and creatively led by associate producer and co-orchestrator Monique Brooks Roberts and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Randi 'Rascal' Freitas, Passing the Crown explores the history of hip hop through orchestral music and street dance, honoring pioneering and contemporary women in the genre.

Originally commissioned for Lincoln Center's Summer for the City festival in 2024, the production was most recently presented at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall in 2025, featuring MC Lyte, GRAMMY Award-winning Rapsody, and two-time DMC Champion DJ Perly.

The production celebrates the contributions of women across generations, including Sha-Rock, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Ms. Lauryn Hill, MC Lyte, Rapsody, and Doechii. Through new orchestrations, breaking, street dance, and DJ culture, Passing the Crown reimagines the hip hop canon through the lens of female and gender-expansive artistry.



Photo Credit: Lawrence Sumulong

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 10% 2 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 7% 3 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 5% 4 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 4% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 4% 4 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% 5 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Jaxx Theatre 5% 4 Colony Theatre 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 2 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 4% 4 Evelyn R. Carter - ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 4% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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