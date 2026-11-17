"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
PASSING THE CROWN: CELEBRATING THE QUEENS OF HIP HOP to Feature MC Lyte at The Wallis
Passing the Crown plays Friday, January 29, 2027.
The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present the Los Angeles premiere of Passing the Crown: Celebrating the Queens of Hip Hop on Friday, January 29, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. in the Bram Goldsmith Theater. The production brings together Olympic-level B-girls, a live band, a string quartet, and a scratch DJ in a performance combining music, dance, and cultural tribute.
Passing the Crown features MC Lyte, a 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, two-time GRAMMY Award nominee, and multi-Gold and Platinum recording artist. Lyte was the first female MC to release a solo hip hop album and the first female hip hop artist to perform at the White House. Her influence spans four decades of hip hop.
Conceived and executive produced by violinist and co-orchestrator Juliette Jones, and creatively led by associate producer and co-orchestrator Monique Brooks Roberts and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Randi 'Rascal' Freitas, Passing the Crown explores the history of hip hop through orchestral music and street dance, honoring pioneering and contemporary women in the genre.
Originally commissioned for Lincoln Center's Summer for the City festival in 2024, the production was most recently presented at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall in 2025, featuring MC Lyte, GRAMMY Award-winning Rapsody, and two-time DMC Champion DJ Perly.
The production celebrates the contributions of women across generations, including Sha-Rock, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Ms. Lauryn Hill, MC Lyte, Rapsody, and Doechii. Through new orchestrations, breaking, street dance, and DJ culture, Passing the Crown reimagines the hip hop canon through the lens of female and gender-expansive artistry.
Photo Credit: Lawrence Sumulong
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