"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Orange County School of the Arts Students to Stage PROOF With Rotating Casts and John Walcutt
The production runs Tuesday through Saturday in a thrust configuration, with set and lighting design by Bill Mittler.
Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) El-Erian Family Acting Conservatory students bring their rendition of David Auburn's Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning play 'Proof' to the stage Dec. 1-5.
A powerful exploration of family, trust, and the complexities of love, this thought-provoking drama follows Catherine, who has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, Robert. Following his death, Catherine must navigate not only her grief, but also her complicated relationship with her estranged sister, Claire, and the arrival of Hal, a former student of her father's who hopes to uncover valuable work among the 103 notebooks Robert left behind. When a notebook containing a groundbreaking mathematical proof is discovered, questions arise about its true authorship, setting off a debate that challenges everything the characters believe.
'At its core, 'Proof' isn't really a play about math - it's a play about family, fear, and trust,' said show director and OCSA faculty member Jay Wallace. 'In 'Proof,' Catherine's fear that she has inherited her father's mental decline alongside his genius is deeply human.'
Beyond its mathematical mystery, the play explores the complexities of caregiving, the experience of being doubted and questioning oneself, and the uncertainties of love and trust.
'[T]he play deals with the fact that love can't be proven - unlike math. In real relationships, there is no proof - eventually, you just have to take a leap and trust someone,' Wallace added.
This four-person mystery drama features realistic, three-dimensional characters brought to life by rotating casts of Acting Conservatory students, alongside Acting Conservatory Director John Walcutt, who joins the cast as Robert in his first production appearance with OCSA students since founding the Acting Conservatory. Walcutt's inclusion in the cast has provided inspiration and professional modeling for the other cast members, while also bringing greater authenticity to the portrayal of Robert.
'Each night of rehearsal is a small masterclass in the craft of acting, as Mr. Walcutt works with the other actors in various scenes, playing Robert,' said Wallace. 'We explore the characters and story in the room together, learning from one another and supporting one another. . . the process has been that of mining the text for information, giving careful thought to personalization of each character and constantly exploring.'
Students are challenged not only to understand and personalize their characters, but also to work through a great deal of dialogue.
The production will also feature one of the most intimate staging arrangements the Acting Conservatory has ever presented. Wallace said the production will be laid out as a thrust stage, meaning the audience will be seated on three sides of the performance space. The configuration places audience members just steps from the action, creating an especially immersive theatrical experience.
Acting faculty member Bill Mittler serves as the production's set and lighting designer, creating a naturalistic environment that includes familiar settings such as the back porch and patio of the characters' home. The understated design helps ground the story in an everyday world, keeping the focus on the characters and their relationships.
The El-Erian Family Acting Conservatory performances of 'Proof' will take place at the Scott & Charlotte Egan Studio Theatre from Tuesday, Dec. 1 to Saturday, Dec. 5. To purchase tickets for any of the performances, please visit the OCSA Box Office.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
How to Write a Holiday
North Coast Repertory (12/16-12/27)
|
The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
|
‘Romeo and Juliet: Time Enough for Love’
Atwater Village Theatre (11/13-12/19)
|
Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Warhol/Frankenstein 4D!
The Hobgoblin Playhouse (9/26-11/28)
|
Mother Play
Diversionary Theatre (2/18-3/14)
|
Come From Away
Rubicon Theatre Company (10/27-11/21)
|
The Assistant's Magician
Curtis Theatre (5/21-5/22)
|
Houdini
Sawyer's Playhouse (11/20-11/21)
|
Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol: Adapted by Jefferson Mays, Susan Lyons & Michael Arden
Rubicon Theatre Company (12/02-12/24)
Popular episode