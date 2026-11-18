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Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) El-Erian Family Acting Conservatory students bring their rendition of David Auburn's Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning play 'Proof' to the stage Dec. 1-5.

A powerful exploration of family, trust, and the complexities of love, this thought-provoking drama follows Catherine, who has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, Robert. Following his death, Catherine must navigate not only her grief, but also her complicated relationship with her estranged sister, Claire, and the arrival of Hal, a former student of her father's who hopes to uncover valuable work among the 103 notebooks Robert left behind. When a notebook containing a groundbreaking mathematical proof is discovered, questions arise about its true authorship, setting off a debate that challenges everything the characters believe.

'At its core, 'Proof' isn't really a play about math - it's a play about family, fear, and trust,' said show director and OCSA faculty member Jay Wallace. 'In 'Proof,' Catherine's fear that she has inherited her father's mental decline alongside his genius is deeply human.'

Beyond its mathematical mystery, the play explores the complexities of caregiving, the experience of being doubted and questioning oneself, and the uncertainties of love and trust.

'[T]he play deals with the fact that love can't be proven - unlike math. In real relationships, there is no proof - eventually, you just have to take a leap and trust someone,' Wallace added.

This four-person mystery drama features realistic, three-dimensional characters brought to life by rotating casts of Acting Conservatory students, alongside Acting Conservatory Director John Walcutt, who joins the cast as Robert in his first production appearance with OCSA students since founding the Acting Conservatory. Walcutt's inclusion in the cast has provided inspiration and professional modeling for the other cast members, while also bringing greater authenticity to the portrayal of Robert.

'Each night of rehearsal is a small masterclass in the craft of acting, as Mr. Walcutt works with the other actors in various scenes, playing Robert,' said Wallace. 'We explore the characters and story in the room together, learning from one another and supporting one another. . . the process has been that of mining the text for information, giving careful thought to personalization of each character and constantly exploring.'

Students are challenged not only to understand and personalize their characters, but also to work through a great deal of dialogue.

The production will also feature one of the most intimate staging arrangements the Acting Conservatory has ever presented. Wallace said the production will be laid out as a thrust stage, meaning the audience will be seated on three sides of the performance space. The configuration places audience members just steps from the action, creating an especially immersive theatrical experience.

Acting faculty member Bill Mittler serves as the production's set and lighting designer, creating a naturalistic environment that includes familiar settings such as the back porch and patio of the characters' home. The understated design helps ground the story in an everyday world, keeping the focus on the characters and their relationships.

The El-Erian Family Acting Conservatory performances of 'Proof' will take place at the Scott & Charlotte Egan Studio Theatre from Tuesday, Dec. 1 to Saturday, Dec. 5. To purchase tickets for any of the performances, please visit the OCSA Box Office.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 6% 3 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 5% 4 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 4% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 4% 4 WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? South Coast Repertory 3% 5 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Jaxx Theatre 4% 3 Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 4 Colony Theatre 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 7% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 4 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% 5 Evelyn R. Carter - ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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