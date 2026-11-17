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The Music Center has announced its holiday programming in Downtown Los Angeles, featuring seasonal performances, free community events and annual celebrations. The Music Center's programming division, TMC Arts, will join resident companies Center Theatre Group, LA Opera, the LA Phil and the Los Angeles Master Chorale, along with Gloria Molina Grand Park, to present events throughout the holiday season.

Highlights include the L.A. County Tree Lighting Ceremony, holiday sing-alongs with the LA Phil and Los Angeles Master Chorale, Center Theatre Group's productions of Oh, Mary!, Destiny of Desire and Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, LA Opera's Candide, and Gloria Molina Grand Park's annual NYELA New Year's Eve celebration.

“The holidays are a time to come together, make memories and celebrate the traditions that bring us joy, from beloved sing-alongs, dazzling lights and free community celebrations to unforgettable performances, music and dining,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. “We invite Angelenos and visitors to make The Music Center campus their holiday destination—a place to experience the magic of the season and all the wonders that Downtown L.A. has to offer.”

For the complete schedule of holiday events, visit musiccenter.org/hohoho.

L.A. County Tree Lighting Ceremony

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

The annual free public event will feature live music, artificial snow, complimentary hot chocolate and art-making activities. The LA2050 Holiday Impact Market will feature local nonprofits, sustainable makers, cultural organizations and small businesses. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors will offer remarks before the tree lighting.

Monday, November 30, 2026, 5:00–7:00 p.m.

More information

The 67th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration

The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

The annual holiday variety show, presented since 1959, will feature 12 music ensembles, choirs, dance companies and theatrical groups representing communities throughout Los Angeles County.

This year's event will take place on a new date, with two live performances. Admission and parking at The Music Center Main Garage are free, although tickets are required. The performances will also be broadcast on PBS SoCal beginning December 24 and streamed live at pbssocal.org.

Sunday, December 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Ticket information

The Music Center Presents BEASTS

Digital Arts Space at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

Created by Los Angeles-based artists Scarlett Kim and Anthony Storniolo, BEASTS is an interactive digital installation inspired by shapeshifting creatures, known as "gwoemul," from Korean folklore.

The installation combines elements of mythology and technology in a setting influenced by Seoul and Los Angeles. Participants select a creature and use their movements to interact with its story. Visitors can participate or observe.

Now through December 20, 2026

Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 5:30–9:30 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 2:00–9:30 p.m.

Extended hours:

Monday, November 30: 4:30–8:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 20: 10:00 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

More information

The Music Center Tours

Meet at Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

The Music Center offers free, 90-minute guided tours led by volunteer docents known as the Symphonians.

Tours cover the campus's four theatres—Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum and Walt Disney Concert Hall—as well as Jerry Moss Plaza. Visitors learn about the buildings' history and architecture and the campus's collection of artwork, sculptures, tapestries, paintings and antiques dating back to the 17th century.

Tours begin in the Grand Lobby of Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Tuesdays through Fridays, 11:00 a.m.

Saturdays and Sundays, 10:15 a.m.

More information

Holiday Lights Presented by Gloria Molina Grand Park

Gloria Molina Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

Gloria Molina Grand Park will display its illuminated pink sphere tree and a menorah as part of its annual holiday lighting installation.

November 30–December 31, 2026

More information

Gloria Molina Grand Park's NYELA

Gloria Molina Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

Gloria Molina Grand Park will host its annual free New Year's Eve celebration, featuring local and international DJs and live musicians performing across two stages.

The alcohol-free, family-friendly event will conclude with a countdown to 2027 featuring a 3-D video projection on Los Angeles City Hall.

Thursday, December 31, 2026, 8:00 p.m.–Friday, January 1, 2027, 1:00 a.m.

More information

OH, MARY!

The Music Center's Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. The 80-minute play presents a fictionalized account of the former First Lady's unfulfilled ambitions, personal struggles and desires.

The production received two Tony Awards, including Best Direction of a Play, as well as Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play. It was also named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Now through December 6, 2026

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 7:30 p.m.

Fridays: 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 2:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Sundays: 1:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Special Friday matinee: November 27, 2:00 p.m.

No performance Thursday, November 26.

Ticket information

DESTINY OF DESIRE

The Music Center's Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

Karen Zacarías' Destiny of Desire follows two girls born on the same night in Bellarica, Mexico—one into wealth and the other into poverty—whose lives are altered when they are switched at birth.

The comedy draws on the conventions of telenovelas, incorporating melodrama, mistaken identities and family conflicts.

Now through December 20, 2026

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 7:30 p.m.

Fridays: 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 2:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Sundays: 1:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Special Wednesday matinee: November 25, 2:00 p.m.

No performance Thursday, November 26.

Ticket information

CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG

The Music Center's Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

Mischief, the company behind The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, returns with Christmas Carol Goes Wrong.

The comedy follows the fictional Cornley company as its attempt to stage Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol encounters technical problems, missing actors, disagreements and other complications.

December 12, 2026–January 10, 2027

Tuesdays through Thursdays: 7:30 p.m.

Fridays: 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 2:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Sundays: 1:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Special performances:

Wednesday, December 23: 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 24: 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 31: 2:00 and 6:30 p.m.

Ticket information

CANDIDE

The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

LA Opera presents Leonard Bernstein's Candide, based on Voltaire's satirical novella.

The production follows the title character through a series of adventures involving romantic rejection, natural disasters and the Inquisition. Resident Conductor Lina González-Granados leads the production, which features songs including "Glitter and Be Gay" and "Make Our Garden Grow."

Broadway performer Patti LuPone appears as the Old Lady.

Performance dates:

Saturday, November 21, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 29, 2026, 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 2, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 5, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 10, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 13, 2026, 2:00 p.m.

Ticket information

Celebración de las Artes

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

LA Opera Connects and Hispanics for LA Opera will present the annual Celebración de las Artes, a free community event highlighting Latino arts and culture.

The event will include live performances, a local vendor market and food and beverages available for purchase. Reservations are recommended.

Sunday, December 13, 2026, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

More information

HOME ALONE IN CONCERT

The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

The LA Phil will present screenings of the 1990 film Home Alone, accompanied by a live performance of John Williams' score conducted by David Newman.

The film stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old boy accidentally left home alone during his family's Christmas vacation.

Children ages 2 and older are permitted.

Friday, November 27, 2026, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 28, 2026, 2:00 p.m.

Ticket information

ELF IN CONCERT

The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra will perform John Debney's score live during screenings of Elf.

The film follows Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole, as he travels to New York City in search of his biological father.

Saturday, November 28, 2026, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 29, 2026, 2:00 p.m.

Ticket information

Holiday Brass

The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

Conductor Sharon Lavery will lead members of the LA Phil in a holiday brass program featuring Leroy Anderson's Sleigh Ride, Handel's Joy to the World, and Anthony DiLorenzo's adaptation of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, narrated by LA Phil President and CEO Kim Noltemy.

The program will also include arrangements of Hanukkah music.

A complimentary glass of wine will be offered before the performance, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 1, 2026, 8:00 p.m.

Ticket information

Hilary Hahn | Matthias Goerne | Gloria Chien

The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

Violinist Hilary Hahn, pianist Gloria Chien and singer Matthias Goerne will perform a recital featuring selections by Beethoven and Bach.

Thursday, December 3, 2026, 8:00 p.m.

Ticket information

“Eroica” and Piano Concerto No. 1 with Dudamel

“Eroica” and Piano Concerto No. 2 with Dudamel

“Eroica” and Piano Concerto No. 3 with Dudamel

The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

Gustavo Dudamel and pianist Rudolf Buchbinder will present three concerts featuring Beethoven's Piano Concertos Nos. 1, 2 and 3, paired with his Symphony No. 3, Eroica.

The concerts form part of a cycle devoted to Beethoven's piano concertos.

Friday, December 4, 2026, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 5, 2026, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 6, 2026, 2:00 p.m.

Concert No. 1

Concert No. 2

Concert No. 3

Kamasi Washington

The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

Saxophonist and composer Kamasi Washington will perform with his band at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Washington's 2024 album Fearless Movement featured collaborations with George Clinton, André 3000, his daughter and members of the West Coast Get Down collective. His work draws on hard bop, spiritual jazz and contemporary musical influences.

Tuesday, December 8, 2026, 8:00 p.m.

Ticket information

THE LAST TESTAMENT WITH HÉLÈNE GRIMAUD

The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

Pianist Hélène Grimaud returns to Walt Disney Concert Hall for a solo recital titled The Last Testament.

The program pairs Beethoven's final piano sonata with Schubert's Sonata in B-flat.

Wednesday, December 9, 2026, 8:00 p.m.

Ticket information

Dudamel Conducts the Fifth Symphony and Piano Concerto No. 4

The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

Gustavo Dudamel will conduct Beethoven's Fifth Symphony and Piano Concerto No. 4, with Rudolf Buchbinder as piano soloist.

Both works premiered at the same concert in December 1808, with Beethoven himself performing as soloist for the concerto.

Performance dates:

Thursday, December 10, 2026, 8:00 p.m.

Friday, December 11, 2026, 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, December 12, 2026, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 13, 2026, 2:00 p.m.

Ticket information

Handel's MESSIAH with Le Concert d'Astrée

The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

LA Phil Artist Collaborator Emmanuelle Haïm will lead Le Concert d'Astrée and the Los Angeles Master Chorale in a performance of Handel's Messiah.

The program features the French early-music ensemble's orchestra and choir alongside the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Tuesday, December 15, 2026, 7:00 p.m.

Ticket information

Chanticleer

The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

The Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer will present an a cappella holiday concert featuring Christmas music from different periods, beginning with a candlelit chant procession and concluding with gospel selections.

Wednesday, December 16, 2026, 8:00 p.m.

Ticket information

Celebrating Christmas with Handel & Vivaldi

The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

Emmanuelle Haïm will lead the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the choir of Le Concert d'Astrée in a program of Baroque music.

The program includes Handel's Concerto Grosso No. 5 and Corelli's Christmas Concerto, written in 1690.

Performance dates:

Friday, December 18, 2026, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 19, 2026, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 20, 2026, 2:00 p.m.

Ticket information

Holiday Sing-Along

The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

The LA Phil's annual Holiday Sing-Along will feature a jazz combo, choir and pipe organ accompanying audience participation in seasonal songs.

Saturday, December 19, 2026, 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Ticket information

A Yacht Rock NYE with Christopher Cross

The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

Five-time Grammy Award winner Christopher Cross will perform a New Year's Eve concert featuring selections from his catalog.

Thursday, December 31, 2026, 7:00 p.m.

Ticket information

Carols for Kids

The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

The Los Angeles Master Chorale will present Carols for Kids, a one-hour holiday concert featuring seasonal music and audience sing-alongs.

The event will include a performance by Youth Chorus LA. Pre-concert activities and photos with Santa will begin one hour before the performance.

Saturday, December 5, 2026, 11:00 a.m.

Ticket information

Candy Canes, Carols and Cheer: The Master Chorale Salutes the Holidays

The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

Artistic Director Grant Gershon will lead 62 Los Angeles Master Chorale singers in a program of traditional carols, holiday music and selections from around the world.

Saturday, December 5, 2026, 2:00 p.m.

Ticket information

Handel's MESSIAH with Le Concert d'Astrée

The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

The Los Angeles Master Chorale will join French Baroque ensemble Le Concert d'Astrée and conductor Emmanuelle Haïm for a performance of Handel's Messiah.

Monday, December 14, 2026, 7:00 p.m.

Ticket information

The Great MESSIAH Sing-Along! Two Thousand Voices at Walt Disney Concert Hall

The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

Artistic Director Grant Gershon will lead the Los Angeles Master Chorale and audience members in a participatory performance of Handel's Messiah.

The event includes the "Hallelujah" chorus, with audience members invited to sing alongside the performers. No previous singing experience is required.

Sunday, December 20, 2026, 7:00 p.m.

Ticket information

Programs and artists are subject to change.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 7% 3 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 5% 4 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 4% 4 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% 5 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Jaxx Theatre 5% 3 Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 4 Colony Theatre 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 2 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 4% 4 Evelyn R. Carter - ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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