OBSERVANT To Be Performed At Theatre 40 This December
The production was written by Pamela Weiler and will be directed by Linda Alznauer.
How can we repair the world if we don't first repair ourselves? That question lies at the heart of Observant, a new play by Pamela Weiler Grayson, which will receive a staged reading presented by Théâtre 40 on Monday, December 7, 2026, at 7:15 p.m.
Directed by Linda Alznauer, Observant explores the complex connections between family, faith, identity, and belonging. The story follows three generations of women in a Jewish family as they confront their relationships with their Jewish identities and one another in the aftermath of a 2019 mass shooting at a temple in their suburban New York community.
Blending comedy and tragedy, the play examines how a traumatic event can challenge family relationships and individual beliefs, while raising larger questions about what it means to be Jewish American.
The cast features Susan Damante, Ari Hagler, Zaya Kolia, Michael Robb, Holly Sidell, Abigail Stewart, Amy Tolsky, and Caroline Westheimer.
Playwright Pamela Weiler Grayson's previous credits include Urban Momfare, The Sustain, and Cicadas, the Musical.
The staged reading will take place at Théâtre 40, located at 241 S. Moreno Drive in Beverly Hills, on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free underground parking is available, with access via the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.
Admission is by a suggested donation of $10 at the door. There are no online ticket sales. For additional information, visit theatre40.org.
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