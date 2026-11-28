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How can we repair the world if we don't first repair ourselves? That question lies at the heart of Observant , a new play by Pamela Weiler Grayson, which will receive a staged reading presented by Théâtre 40 on Monday, December 7, 2026, at 7:15 p.m.

Directed by Linda Alznauer, Observant explores the complex connections between family, faith, identity, and belonging. The story follows three generations of women in a Jewish family as they confront their relationships with their Jewish identities and one another in the aftermath of a 2019 mass shooting at a temple in their suburban New York community.

Blending comedy and tragedy, the play examines how a traumatic event can challenge family relationships and individual beliefs, while raising larger questions about what it means to be Jewish American.

The cast features Susan Damante, Ari Hagler, Zaya Kolia, Michael Robb, Holly Sidell, Abigail Stewart, Amy Tolsky, and Caroline Westheimer.

Playwright Pamela Weiler Grayson's previous credits include Urban Momfare , The Sustain , and Cicadas, the Musical .

The staged reading will take place at Théâtre 40, located at 241 S. Moreno Drive in Beverly Hills, on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free underground parking is available, with access via the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

Admission is by a suggested donation of $10 at the door. There are no online ticket sales. For additional information, visit theatre40.org .

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The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 9% 2 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 5% 5 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 4% 3 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 3% 4 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% 5 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 9% 2 Curtis Theatre 7% 3 Colony Theatre 5% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 El Portal Theater 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 4% 3 Mary Kate Wiles - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 4% 4 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 4% 5 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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