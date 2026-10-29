Nygel D. Robinson to Compose Original Music for Hero Theatre's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

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Mexodus co-creator Nygel D. Robinson will compose original music for HERO Theatre's upcoming production of William Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, featuring a new modern-verse translation created by core members of HERO Theatre’s artistic ensemble.

The production will be directed by HERO Theatre Founder and Producing Artistic Director Elisa Bocanegra, with Diana Burbano serving as production dramaturg. The production is a partnership between HERO Theatre and Play On Shakespeare.

In addition to Mexodus, Robinson was recently announced as the composer and lyricist for Baltimore Center Stage (BCS)’s world premiere of Charmz: The Other Reindeer, a Motown-inspired holiday musical performing this winter.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream will premiere in fall 2027, continuing HERO Theatre’s exploration of site-specific theatre following its 2023 adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing, titled Nothing, Nothing, which was performed at a historic Black church in Pasadena. Robinson’s original music will transport audiences into the beating heart of a nightclub, with performances taking place at Los Globos on Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake.

In addition to the full production in fall 2027, HERO Theatre will produce a one-hour adaptation by Burbano for Los Angeles-area schoolchildren, premiering in spring 2027 and presented in collaboration with HERO Theatre’s longtime arts partner Inner-City Arts.

(he/him) is an award-winning actor, composer, lyricist, music director, music producer, and educator. He is the co-creator, co-writer, composer, and co-star of the critically acclaimed musical Mexodus, alongside Brian Quijada. The groundbreaking hip-hop musical, which explores the lesser-known history of the Underground Railroad leading south to Mexico, has garnered widespread critical acclaim, including a New York Times Critic's Pick designation. Mexodus has received four Lucille Lortel Awards, including Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical for Robinson; four Outer Critics Circle Awards; three Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Music; three Helen Hayes Awards; and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical. Following its acclaimed Off-Broadway engagement, Mexodus enjoyed a summer 2026 run at Pasadena Playhouse. Robinson is currently composing the music and lyrics for Charmz: The Other Reindeer, a new Motown-inspired holiday musical making its world premiere at Baltimore Center Stage in November 2026. His selected performance credits include Bro. Davis/Music Director in The Amen Corner (Shakespeare Theatre Company), Jimmy Powers in Lady Day (North Carolina Theatre), and Actor/Musician in The All Night Strut (Milwaukee Repertory Theater). He served as music director at Albany Park Theater Project, helping devise its 2022 production Homecoming, and was an adjunct faculty member at The Hartt School, where he workshopped an adaptation of Romeo and Juliet with program chair Keven Ramsey.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 09 Hrs 14 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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