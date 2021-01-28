Nominees for the 31st Annual LA STAGE Alliance Ovation Awards Announced

Nominees for the 31st Annual LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards were announced on Thursday, January 28, at www.OvationAwards.com. The ceremony will be presented virtually in mid-March, exact date and time TBA.

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts leads the pack with 22 nominations for its productions of Frankenstein (12), Love Actually Live! (8), Sisters in Law (1), and for Best Season. Geffen Playhouse follows with 19 nominations for its productions of Skintight (3), Witch (7), Key Largo (5), and Revenge Song (4). Antaeus Theatre Company earned 12 nominations for its productions of Eight Nights (9) and The Abuelas (3). Rockwell Table & Stage garnered 11 nominations for its production of Rockwell Musical Parodies Presents: Stephen King 's IT. Pasadena Playhouse received 10 nominations for its productions of Little Shop of Horrors (6), The Father (2), The Great Leap (1), and for Best Season. Fountain Theatre gets 9 nominations for its productions of Between Riverside and Crazy (6), Hannah and the Dread Gazebo (1), Human Interest Story (1), and Best Season.

Ovation Honors, which recognizes outstanding achievement in areas that are not among the standard list of nomination categories, have been awarded to Robert Oriol (Music Composition for a Play, Frankenstein, A Noise Within), and Sean Cawelti & Mark Royston (Puppet Design, Miss Lilly Gets Boned, Rogue Machine).

A COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES IS AVAILABLE AT http://www.ovationawards.com/announcements

During the abbreviated 2019-2020 voting season, 137 productions were registered for awards consideration by 36 producing organizations, and 174 individual artists were evaluated. Of those productions registered, 40 were 'Ovation Recommended,' identified during their runs as scoring in the top quarter of all productions in the Overall Production category. This year's 303 voters cast a total of 1,400 ballots. The eligibility period ran from September 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020.