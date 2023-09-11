Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
|Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16) PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
|Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)
|Beautiful
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (11/10-12/03)
|The Right Is Ours!
Sierra Madre Playhouse (9/08-10/08)
|Binge Free Festival
Santa Monica Playhouse (10/15-11/19)
|A Faery Hunt Enchantment
Corriganville Park (10/14-10/14)
|Fabulation: Or the Re-Education of Undine
Hudson Mainstage Theatre (9/01-9/17)
|California Dreamin’: Jessica Vosk Sings the Songwriters of Laurel Canyon
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (9/29-9/29)
|Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall (10/17-10/29)
|Elephant Shavings
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble (8/18-10/01)
