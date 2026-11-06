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Natalie Joy Johnson Will Bring OH! NATALIE! to The Starlight Cabaret in Studio City

The Broadway performer, currently on tour with OH, MARY!, will be joined by longtime collaborator Brian J. Nash.

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Natalie Joy Johnson Will Bring OH! NATALIE! to The Starlight Cabaret in Studio City

Natalie Joy Johnson (Lempicka, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde) will return to the Los Angeles cabaret stage with OH! NATALIE!, a special one-night-only engagement at The Starlight Cabaret in Studio City on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 7:30 PM.

Currently on the road with the first national tour of the Broadway sensation OH, MARY!, Johnson takes center stage with big feelings, bigger laughs, and a voice that absolutely refuses to behave. With her signature warmth, razor-sharp wit, and fearless sense of play, she moves effortlessly between laugh-out-loud moments and deeply felt truths, inviting audiences into an evening that's equal parts cabaret, confession, and cathartic release.

Joining Johnson is her longtime musical director and creative collaborator, Brian J. Nash, whose musical partnership with Johnson spans years of sold-out performances, New York City residencies, and recordings. Together, the duo brings an undeniable chemistry to the stage, blending powerhouse vocals, irreverent humor, and the kind of spontaneous musical magic that has made them favorites of the cabaret scene.

 

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