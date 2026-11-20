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Ruskin Group Theatre is presenting the West Coast premiere of Nacho Ate Spiderman, a new dark comedy by Michelle Kholos Brooks, directed by Casey Stangl. Starring Sharon Lawrence, Dann Florek, Matthew Scott Montgomery and Jamie Pierce, the production runs through December 20, 2026, at the new Ruskin Group Theatre Arts Center in Santa Monica, California.

Set in a progressive Southern California beach community, Nacho Ate Spiderman explores the complicated relationships between neighbors when a seemingly minor incident threatens to unravel their carefully maintained civility.

The trouble begins when Spiderman, an award-winning, free-range rabbit, goes missing. Suspicion quickly falls on Nacho, a shaggy rescue dog living next door who has developed an interest in exploring beyond the fence. What begins as a conversation about pets and property boundaries escalates into accusations, shifting alliances and uncomfortable confrontations involving whiskey, cashew cheese and the limits of neighborly goodwill.

The comedy examines themes of tolerance, gentrification, personal boundaries and the challenges of living alongside people with different perspectives.

Brooks describes the play as a dark comedy that explores the limits of good intentions, with discussions of fences, tolerance and even free-range parenting.

The cast features Dann Florek as Xander, Sharon Lawrence as Devorah, Matthew Scott Montgomery as Brad 2 and Jamie Pierce as Brad 1.

Florek is best known for portraying Captain Donald Cragen on Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. His stage credits include the Broadway revival of The Front Page and productions at La Jolla Playhouse and Ruskin Group Theatre.

Lawrence, whose television credits include NYPD Blue, Grey's Anatomy, Desperate Housewives and Shameless, has appeared on Broadway in Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof and Chicago. She is also set to portray Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham in the solo play The Shot at The Wallis next April.

Montgomery's stage credits include Stage Kiss at Geffen Playhouse and Del Shores' Yellow, for which he received a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award. Pierce has appeared in productions of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, The Music Man and Love! Valour! Compassion!

Playwright Michelle Kholos Brooks has received numerous awards for her work, including recognition for H*tler's Tasters, which is being developed as a streaming series by producer Brad Saunders and Peter Dinklage's company, Estuary. Her other plays include Kalamazoo, Room 1214, Hostage, Chair and War Words, the latter of which was inducted into the Library of Congress as part of the Veterans History Project.

Director Casey Stangl has worked with theaters across the country, including South Coast Repertory, Geffen Playhouse, American Conservatory Theater, Guthrie Theater and La Jolla Playhouse. Her recent directing credits include Bobby Robotowitz at IAMA Theatre, The Girl on the Train at Alley Theatre and Brushstroke at Odyssey Theatre.

The creative team includes Stephanie Kerley Schwartz (scenic and costume design), Brandon Baruch (lighting design), HANNAH OWENS-Bender (costume design), Keith Stevenson (sound design), Megan Trapani (props), Victoria Hoffman (casting) and Nicole Millar (production stage manager). John Ruskin serves as artistic director and producer, with Michael Myers as producing artistic director.

Nacho Ate Spiderman opened November 7 and continues with performances Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through December 20. There will be no performances on December 3 or 12, with additional performances scheduled for December 7 and 14 at 8 p.m.

Performances take place at Ruskin Group Theatre Arts Center, located at 2800 Airport Avenue in Santa Monica, California.

Nacho Ate Spiderman runs at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays through December 20, 2026 (no performances on Dec. 3, 12 / added performances at 8pm on Dec. 7, 14). Ruskin Group Theatre is located at 2800 Airport Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405. Tickets $45, with discounts for students and seniors, can be purchased in advance at www.ruskingrouptheatre.com or for more information: (310) 397-3244. Free parking available on site.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 3 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 6% 4 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 4% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 5 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Colony Theatre 4% 3 Jaxx Theatre 4% 4 Gem Theatre 4% 5 Conundrum Theatre Company 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 7% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 3 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 4 Andrew Young - HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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