Moving Arts Announces Its World Premiere Production of @PLAYAZ

Moving Arts have announce that its first in-person production after 19 months of online-only offerings, the world premiere production of 2019 O'Neill finalist, @PLAYAZ, written by Dana Schwartz and directed by Darin Anthony (BLISS (or Emily Post is Dead!), is extending (beginning Saturday, January 15 at 8pm) through Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 5pm at its brand-new, permanent home, the Atwater Playhouse, 3191 Casitas Ave. in Atwater Village (two blocks South of the Atwater Village Theatres).

While trying to balance respectful mid-life careers with a booming online gaming presence and a whole lot of viewers looking for guidance as they re-enter the world, Alan and Charlie find that real time challenges can be (almost) as exciting as a live gaming tournament, provided you surround yourself with a good team.

The play explores modern relationships and the challenges that come with living our lives online. Combining real-life drama onstage with video game play on screen, @Playaz is a modern, immersive comedy with teeth.