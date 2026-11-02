Melissa McCarthy to Receive Paley Honors Award at 2026 Paley Honors Fall Gala in Los Angeles

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The Paley Center for Media has announced global superstar Melissa McCarthy as an honoree of its 2026 Paley Honors Fall Gala. McCarthy will receive the prestigious Paley Honors Award, the organization's highest distinction, recognizing landmark contributions and enduring impact to the media industry.

The star-studded gala will take place on Thursday, December 3, at 6:30 pm at The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. The evening will feature a special tribute celebrating her distinguished career and creative legacy. McCarthy joins previously announced honorees Greg Berlanti and Goldie Hawn.

“With her incredible range and scene-stealing appeal, Melissa McCarthy has captivated audiences around the world with her extraordinary talent, versatility, and singular comedic voice,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “As an actor, writer, and producer, she has consistently redefined what it means to be a modern entertainment powerhouse. We are honored to celebrate her remarkable achievements with The Paley Honors Award.”

“I feel very lucky to have spent so much of my life making people laugh—and occasionally cry. Television has been responsible for some of my greatest adventures and allowed me to play characters who are both big-hearted and unapologetically themselves,” said Melissa McCarthy. “To be recognized for a career that has brought me so much joy from an organization such as the Paley Center is truly an honor.”

The Paley Center for Media is the world's preeminent nonprofit cultural institution dedicated to preserving media history and exploring its powerful shaping influence on culture and society. The proceeds from The Paley Honors support the organization's educational programs and preservation initiatives for the renowned Paley Archive. Often referred to as a national treasure, the Paley Archive is the world's largest publicly accessible collection of television and radio programs featuring more than 160,000 titles.

About Melissa McCarthy

With brilliant comedic timing, emotional authenticity, and a dynamic presence both in front of and behind the camera, Melissa McCarthy has established herself as one of television's most versatile and beloved talents. With her starring role in the upcoming, high-profile limited series The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey, she continues to push creative boundaries, bringing her signature depth and magnetism to compelling new dramatic and narrative formats.

Her current dramatic turn builds upon an exceptional television career defined by unforgettable starring roles in series like God's Favorite Idiot, Nine Perfect Strangers, for which she earned a Critics Choice Award nomination, and her long-running, Emmy-nominated performance on the hit CBS comedy Mike & Molly. First capturing the hearts of millions as Sookie St. James on Gilmore Girls and earning an Emmy Award for her iconic, razor-sharp host turns on Saturday Night Live, which she has hosted six times, her multifaceted work as an actor and producer continues to shape modern pop culture.

Her film credits include Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid, Spy, The Heat, Identity Thief, St. Vincent, Ghostbusters, The Boss, Life of the Party, Thunder Force, The Starling, and her Academy Award–nominated performances in Bridesmaids and Can You Ever Forgive Me?

In 2013, McCarthy and her husband BEN FALCONE founded On the Day Productions, through which they have produced numerous film and television projects.

About Greg Berlanti

With singular creative vision and a relentless commitment to representation, Greg Berlanti has shaped the modern landscape of television as a writer, director, and producer for nearly three decades. His highly anticipated upcoming series, including How to Survive Without Me, Scooby-Doo: Origins, Stillwater, and Afterlife with Archie, are a testament to his unparalleled ability to craft deeply human, emotionally resonant narratives that continue to captivate global audiences across every platform.

His vibrant contemporary slate builds upon an extraordinary legacy of defining television hits, from his early writing on Dawson's Creek to beloved series such as Everwood and Brothers & Sisters, which celebrates its milestone 20th anniversary this year. Through culturally transformative shows including Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Blindspot, All American, You, Riverdale, The Flight Attendant, Dirty Sexy Money, Eli Stone, and recent series such as Found and Brilliant Minds, his pioneering inclusion of diverse and LGBTQ+ characters has fundamentally redefined television representation and inspired generations.

Greg is a WGA and DGA member, a GOLDEN GLOBE nominee, and the recipient of the Emmy Governors award. Additionally, he was included in Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2020 and received the PGA's Norman Lear Achievement Award. He founded the Berlanti Family Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars for charities, nonprofits, and cancer research.

About Goldie Hawn

With radiance, legendary comedic timing, and an indelible cultural impact, Goldie Hawn's acclaimed work across television and cinema occupies a revered place in media. Today, with the recent launch of her new children's book series, The After School Kindness Crew, and her vital global impact through MindUP and The Goldie Hawn Foundation, her dedication to empowering future generations ensures that she remains at the forefront of art and culture.

Her ongoing endeavors build upon an extraordinary television legacy that first captivated audiences on the groundbreaking series Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In. From acclaimed specials including Goldie and Kids…Listen to Us and Goldie & Liza: Together to her directorial achievement Hope and executive producing landmark television films such as The Matthew Shepard Story and When Billie Beat Bobby, she has fearlessly championed stories of shared humanity and joy.

The evening will feature a special tribute to both McCarthy, Berlanti, and Hawn, celebrating their contributions to the entertainment industry and highlighting the milestones and achievements that have defined each of their careers.

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