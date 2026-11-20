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Yvonne Bell, President and CEO of the McCallum Theatre, today announced the appointment of Llewellyn Crain as the theatre’s new Chief Philanthropy Officer, effective November 30, 2026.

Crain will join the McCallum’s Executive Team and oversee the theatre’s Development Department, providing leadership for its philanthropic initiatives and fundraising efforts. Tom Head, Vice President of Development, will report to Crain and continue to lead the theatre’s annual fundraising programs.

A California native, Crain brings an impressive background in arts administration, philanthropy, and organizational leadership. Most recently, she served in senior philanthropy leadership positions at San Diego Opera and The Old Globe in San Diego, where she successfully led their respective development efforts.

Earlier in her career, Crain directed education and community programs at Los Angeles Opera and the Los Angeles Philharmonic and served as Assistant Director of Development at Kansas State University. She subsequently spent five years as the gubernatorially appointed Executive Director of the Kansas Arts Commission. Following an extensive advocacy campaign to restore the Commission after the state’s then-governor eliminated its funding, she went on to become Director of Development at the Kansas City Symphony.

In addition to her leadership roles in the arts, Crain has worked as an arts journalist and frequently serves on grant review panels. She holds a master's degree in arts administration from California State University, Dominguez Hills, as well as both master’s and bachelor's degrees in dance from UCLA. Crain is the mother of two adult sons and is married to philosopher Donald Wilson.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 6% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 6% 5 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 5 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Jaxx Theatre 4% 3 Colony Theatre 4% 4 Gem Theatre 4% 5 Conundrum Theatre Company 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 7% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 3 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 4 Andrew Young - HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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