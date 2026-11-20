"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
McCallum Theatre Appoints Llewellyn Crain as Chief Philanthropy Officer
Crain previously held senior philanthropy roles at San Diego Opera and The Old Globe, and led development at the Kansas City Symphony.
Yvonne Bell, President and CEO of the McCallum Theatre, today announced the appointment of Llewellyn Crain as the theatre’s new Chief Philanthropy Officer, effective November 30, 2026.
Crain will join the McCallum’s Executive Team and oversee the theatre’s Development Department, providing leadership for its philanthropic initiatives and fundraising efforts. Tom Head, Vice President of Development, will report to Crain and continue to lead the theatre’s annual fundraising programs.
A California native, Crain brings an impressive background in arts administration, philanthropy, and organizational leadership. Most recently, she served in senior philanthropy leadership positions at San Diego Opera and The Old Globe in San Diego, where she successfully led their respective development efforts.
Earlier in her career, Crain directed education and community programs at Los Angeles Opera and the Los Angeles Philharmonic and served as Assistant Director of Development at Kansas State University. She subsequently spent five years as the gubernatorially appointed Executive Director of the Kansas Arts Commission. Following an extensive advocacy campaign to restore the Commission after the state’s then-governor eliminated its funding, she went on to become Director of Development at the Kansas City Symphony.
In addition to her leadership roles in the arts, Crain has worked as an arts journalist and frequently serves on grant review panels. She holds a master's degree in arts administration from California State University, Dominguez Hills, as well as both master’s and bachelor's degrees in dance from UCLA. Crain is the mother of two adult sons and is married to philosopher Donald Wilson.
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