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Matt Johnson & the New Jet Set swing by the historic Sierra Madre Playhouse to deliver “A Jet Set Christmas!” – a festive musical celebration brimming with holiday classics, Christmas carols, and audience singalongs drenched in tinsel, jazz, and joy – with back-to-back performances Sunday and Monday, December 20 and 21, 2026, at 8:00 PM. Tickets are just $35.

Suitable for all ages, the cool yuletide musical celebration, complete with a crowd-pleasing sing-along, is sure to transport audiences to that “Most Wonderful Time Of The Year.” Think holiday tunes sung in a 1960s ski lodge or Christmas carols on jazz steroids.

Known for its retro‑cool jazz interpretations of beloved classics, the band — led by celebrated drummer Matt Johnson, “a hurricane on sticks” (Los Angeles Times) and featuring Adryon De León, a “wildly talented and stunning vocalist” (TheUrbanMusicScene) – brings the seasonal spirit to life with swinging arrangements by Chris Barron, the group's gifted music director and pianist. The New Jet Set also features Miles Jensen on guitar and David Miller on bass.

Sierra Madre Playhouse – with convenient free parking, its central location in the heart of Sierra Madre's quaint shopping and restaurant district, and affordable tickets – is the perfect place to celebrate the season with family and friends.

For tickets and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.



Photo Credit: Chris Hastens

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