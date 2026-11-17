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The Martha Graham Dance Company has granted Dance Camera West a license to create the first-ever cinematic adaptation of Graham's iconic 1930 solo, Lamentation. Directed by Kitty McNamee, with new variations by Emmy Award winner Nina McNeely and Jakevis Thomason, Lamentation Variations West premieres January 16, 2027 at LA POPS UP, part of the Dance Camera West Festival, as the Martha Graham Dance Company celebrates its centenary.

First performed in 1930, Lamentation remains one of the defining works of modern dance: seated and wrapped in a tube of stretch fabric, Graham turned grief into a shape. In 2007, to mark the anniversary of 9/11, her company turned that solo into an open invitation for choreographers to answer archival footage of Graham performing it, abiding by specific conditions: no more than four minutes, 10 hours of rehearsal, silence or public domain music, and basic costumes and lighting. Originally conceived as a one-off event, the Lamentation Variations became part of the company's permanent repertory, with contributors including Aszure Barton, Larry Keigwin, Richard Move, Doug Varone, Yvonne Rainer, Lar Lubovitch, Michelle Dorrance and Kyle Abraham. Now, for the first time, the answer is a film. Lamentation Variations West takes Graham's figure into the open landscape and cinematic shadows of Southern California, exploring the tension between psychological restraint and the possibility of release. Each variation is interwoven with documentary footage of its making, from first inspiration to the final shoot.

The film is produced by Dance Camera West, led by Executive and Artistic Director Kelly Hargraves, as part of its ongoing work connecting the history of dance film with contemporary practice. Producers are Hargraves, McNamee and special effects artist Jim Doyle, a recipient of the Academy Award for Technical Achievement, with executive producers Renae Williams Niles and Willette Murphy Klausner of WMK Productions. Los Angeles partners include the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance, WET Design and Image Cauldron.

Dance Camera West Lamentation Variations West will have its world premiere on January 16, 2027 at LA POPS UP, part of the Dance Camera West Festival 2027, at Zipper Hall, Colburn School, in downtown Los Angeles. Further details and tickets will be announced soon.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 10% 2 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 7% 3 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 5% 4 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 4% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 4% 4 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% 5 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Jaxx Theatre 5% 4 Colony Theatre 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 2 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 4% 4 Evelyn R. Carter - ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 4% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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