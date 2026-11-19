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Millennium Magic 2027, a program of magic and illusion, will come to Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. Magician George Tovar will host a program of the area's finest magicians and illusionists. Produced for Theatre West by George Tovar.

Performances will take place January 22-24, 2027. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

Back in 2000, magician, actor, and Theatre West member George Tovar originated Millennium Magic, an annual festival of Magic Castle magicians performing for one weekend each year at Theatre West.

This year, George returns to host three amazing performances as he is joined onstage by his magical friends from Hollywood's Magic Castle, Vegas, cruise ships and television shows. This array of great talents from the world of magic is the twenty-fourth annual presentation of this popular show. The line-up of magicians will vary at each performance, so one could attend all three dates and see three different programs.

George Tovar has performed at the Magic Castle, cruise ships, Las Vegas, and magic theatres throughout the U.S. for over 40 years. As an actor, he's been seen on stage and screen as a magician in such shows as Alias, Murder She Wrote, Chicken Soup for the Soul, and The Great Magic of Las Vegas!

Nowhere else will you be able to see an array of talented magical performers of this caliber at such an affordable price.

Proceeds from this event will support the ongoing artistic and educational activities and programs of Theatre West, a 501c3 non-profit organization.

As this is a one-weekend-only engagement, no complimentary admissions will be available.

Prospective attendees are advised to order tickets in advance, as previous performances of Millennium Magic have sold out.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 65th year as the longest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Jim Beaver, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground that went to Broadway in 2023.. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, Leo Buscaglia, Comcast Universal, and L.A. Parent Magazine.

Entertaining and educating audiences in the greater Los Angeles area since 1962!

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