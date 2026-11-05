MICHAEL QUINN'S FELTMAN: WORLD'S FIRST HOT DOG to Play Hollywood Venues This December

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Writer/performer Michael Quinn brings his acclaimed solo play Feltman: World's First Hot Dog to Hollywood for two performances only on Thursday, December 3, at 7pm, at Three Clubs on Vine Street, and Friday, December 4, at 7:30pm, at Eastwood Performing Arts Center on Oxford Avenue, both in Hollywood.

The show is directed by Peter Michael Marino. Tickets for both shows are available now.

Before sliced bread, there was the hot dog! Actor, playwright, historian, and former Feltman's hot dog brand owner Quinn brings this incredible true story to life, performing every role in a dynamic one-person play. Travel back to 19th-century Coney Island as German immigrant Charles Feltman rises from struggle to revolutionize street food. Quinn, who himself successfully revived the legendary brand before facing his own challenges, weaves a powerful parallel between past and present. Blending drama, comedy, heart, and history, the play tells a story of resilience, reinvention, and the food that changed the world. Running time is 60 minutes.

At the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe, The Scotsman called the show, “An engaging story told with passion.” Said The Nerd Party, “A quirky piece of culinary history told with warmth, charm, and an irresistible dose of nostalgia.” And Lord Cherry Reviews said, “An interesting solo show mixing humour, history, and legacy with the aim of sparking joy, nostalgia, and happiness in others.”

Michael Quinn is a New York–born actor, writer, and storyteller. He began his artistic journey in the 1990s, studying acting at H.B. Studio and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, where he trained in both classical technique and contemporary performance. During that time, he appeared in stage and screen projects. After losing his younger brother Jimmy in the September 11 attacks, he stepped away from acting for 25 years. Quinn's path beyond the traditional theatre world also led him to revive the legendary Feltman's of Coney Island brand.

Peter Michael Marino is a NYC native. He is a writer, producer, performer, and educator whose work has been seen on five continents. He's the creator of the PIT's SOLOCOM festival, which has launched over 500 original solo comedy plays, and he has performed his own solo plays everywhere from NYC to Hollywood to Australia. He has created several edutainment videos and live stage plays for Washington National Opera and The Kennedy Center. His long-running, critically acclaimed, interactive family comedy Show Up, Kids! continues to run in NYC after six years. He is co-host of the popular podcast Arts and Craft, where artists talk to artists from all disciplines. He is currently adapting his acclaimed digital lock-down hit, Planet of the Grapes, for the live stage with frequent collaborator and director Michole Biancosino.

Admission at Three Clubs is $37 for single seats with tables for four available for $180. There is a two-drink minimum and no one under 21 will be admitted. Tickets at Eastwood Performing Arts Center are $37 for general admission⁠. Three Clubs is located at 1123 Vine Street in Hollywood, 90038, and Eastwood Performing Arts Center is located at 1089 N. Oxford Avenue in Hollywood, 90029.

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