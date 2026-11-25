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Playwright Braddon Mendelson's new comedy, MAHJONG [the play], is opening February 12 at 360 Suites in Stevenson Ranch (Santa Clarita Valley).

This fast-paced, 90-minute romp follows four "Mahj Girls" at their weekly game. When one of the regulars fails to show, a routine Mahj Day spirals into scandal, secrets, suspicion, and outrageous theories. As speculation runs wild, friendships are tested and their cherished tradition is thrown into chaos.

'MAHJONG [the play] portrays the laughter, friendly competition, and neighborly gossip so entwined in the

game,' said playwright and director Braddon Mendelson. 'I wanted to bring the ritual of Mahjong to the stage and invite the community to pull up a chair.'

After a devastating fire destroyed The MAIN in Newhall last August, Santa Clarita's theatre community has

turned to new spaces to keep the stage lights on, and local businesses have added their support. Produced by Heather Mendelson, MAHJONG [the play] will be presented at 360 Suites in Stevenson Ranch, a space generously provided by owner Fred Arnold.

The production features Paige Ryan Caver, Matt Fernandez, Eddie Frierson, Lauren Leland, Pam McGeary, Gary Raff, Dave Ritterband, Donna Marie Sergi, and Meggan Taylor. Lighting is by Tim Berreth and the production is designed by Robert Read.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 9% 2 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 5% 5 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 3% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles 3% 5 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 9% 2 Curtis Theatre 5% 3 Colony Theatre 5% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 El Portal Theater 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 Mary Kate Wiles - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 4% 4 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 4% 5 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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