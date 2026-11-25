MAHJONG [the play] to Open in Stevenson Ranch This February
Paige Ryan Caver, Matt Fernandez, and Meggan Taylor are among the cast, with lighting by Tim Berreth.
Playwright Braddon Mendelson's new comedy, MAHJONG [the play], is opening February 12 at 360 Suites in Stevenson Ranch (Santa Clarita Valley).
This fast-paced, 90-minute romp follows four "Mahj Girls" at their weekly game. When one of the regulars fails to show, a routine Mahj Day spirals into scandal, secrets, suspicion, and outrageous theories. As speculation runs wild, friendships are tested and their cherished tradition is thrown into chaos.
'MAHJONG [the play] portrays the laughter, friendly competition, and neighborly gossip so entwined in the
game,' said playwright and director Braddon Mendelson. 'I wanted to bring the ritual of Mahjong to the stage and invite the community to pull up a chair.'
After a devastating fire destroyed The MAIN in Newhall last August, Santa Clarita's theatre community has
turned to new spaces to keep the stage lights on, and local businesses have added their support. Produced by Heather Mendelson, MAHJONG [the play] will be presented at 360 Suites in Stevenson Ranch, a space generously provided by owner Fred Arnold.
The production features Paige Ryan Caver, Matt Fernandez, Eddie Frierson, Lauren Leland, Pam McGeary, Gary Raff, Dave Ritterband, Donna Marie Sergi, and Meggan Taylor. Lighting is by Tim Berreth and the production is designed by Robert Read.
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