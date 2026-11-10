My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Lyle Lovett and Hayes Carll to Co-Headline 2027 Together On Stage Tour, January 28 Start
Lovett said he is looking forward to spending time with Carll on stage and off, and the tour spans venues across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.
Two Texas legends from different generations, Lyle Lovett and Hayes Carll, are joining forces for their 2027 Together On Stage co-headlining tour. The run kicks off January 28 in Cleveland, MS, and wraps February 22 in Vienna, VA.
On the announce of the tour, Lyle Lovett says, “Hayes is one of my favorite people as well as favorite artists. I'm looking forward to spending time with him on stage and off.”
Artist presale begins November 12 at 10am local time, while local presale begins November 12 at 12pm local time. All presales end Thursday, November 12 @ 11:59pm local time. General on sale begins Friday, November 13 at 10am local time. Tickets and specific on sale times for all shows can be found here.
Lyle Lovett and Hayes Carll Tour Dates 2027
Thursday, January 28 – Cleveland, MS – Bologna Performing Arts Center
Friday, January 29 – Philadelphia, MS – The Ellis Theater
Saturday, January 30 – Philadelphia, MS – The Ellis Theater
Monday, February 1 – Decatur, AL – The Princess Theatre
Tuesday, February 2 – Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Saenger Theatre
Thursday, February 4 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
Friday, February 5 – Palm Beach, FL – GLAZER HALL
Saturday, February 6 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker
Sunday, February 7 – Clearwater, FL – The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Tuesday, February 9 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Wednesday, February 10 – Wilmington, NC – CFCC's Wilson Center
Thursday, February 11 – Durham, NC – The Carolina Theatre
Friday, February 12 – Florence, SC – Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center
Saturday, February 13 – Birmingham, AL – Alys Robinson Stephens Performing Arts Center
Tuesday, February 16 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
Wednesday, February 17 – Newberry, SC – Newberry Opera House
Thursday, February 18 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon Theatre
Friday, February 19 – Roanoke, VA – Shaftman Performance Hall at Jefferson Center
Saturday, February 20 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
Sunday, February 21 – Vienna, VA – The Barns at Wolf Trap
Monday, February 22 – Vienna, VA – The Barns at Wolf Trap
About Lyle Lovett
A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, Lovett is a four-time Grammy Award winner, recipient of the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and has been named Texas State Musician. He has also received the International Trailblazer Award at the UK Americana Music Awards. His richly eclectic body of work remains among the most celebrated in contemporary music.
About Hayes Carll
Hayes Carll isn't preaching or teaching. He's not interested in telling the rest of us what to do or think. But he is charting out a personal guide for his life, quieting the noise, and sitting with his real voice - the one that's candid, consistent, and often inconvenient. We're Only Human is Carll's tenth album, an understated masterpiece and an honest snapshot of one man's confrontation and delight with humanity's biggest and most intimate questions. Carll is more than two decades into a celebrated career, with praise from Pitchfork and the New York Times, Americana Music Awards, and a Grammy nomination. His songs have been recorded by Nashville stars including Kenny Chesney, Lee Ann Womack, and Brothers Osborne. As a solo recording artist, Carll has established himself as one of Americana's most-played––and most loved––voices, with warm but crackling vocals, wit, and heart dancing through wordplay that's always clever, and never too precious.
Photo Credit: Michael Wilson
Photo Credit: Michael Wilson
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