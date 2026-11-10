Lyle Lovett and Hayes Carll to Co-Headline 2027 Together On Stage Tour, January 28 Start

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Two Texas legends from different generations, Lyle Lovett and Hayes Carll, are joining forces for their 2027 Together On Stage co-headlining tour. The run kicks off January 28 in Cleveland, MS, and wraps February 22 in Vienna, VA.

On the announce of the tour, Lyle Lovett says, “Hayes is one of my favorite people as well as favorite artists. I'm looking forward to spending time with him on stage and off.”

Artist presale begins November 12 at 10am local time, while local presale begins November 12 at 12pm local time. All presales end Thursday, November 12 @ 11:59pm local time. General on sale begins Friday, November 13 at 10am local time. Tickets and specific on sale times for all shows can be found here.

Lyle Lovett and Hayes Carll Tour Dates 2027

Thursday, January 28 – Cleveland, MS – Bologna Performing Arts Center

Friday, January 29 – Philadelphia, MS – The Ellis Theater

Saturday, January 30 – Philadelphia, MS – The Ellis Theater

Monday, February 1 – Decatur, AL – The Princess Theatre

Tuesday, February 2 – Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Saenger Theatre

Thursday, February 4 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

Friday, February 5 – Palm Beach, FL – GLAZER HALL

Saturday, February 6 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker

Sunday, February 7 – Clearwater, FL – The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Tuesday, February 9 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Wednesday, February 10 – Wilmington, NC – CFCC's Wilson Center

Thursday, February 11 – Durham, NC – The Carolina Theatre

Friday, February 12 – Florence, SC – Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center

Saturday, February 13 – Birmingham, AL – Alys Robinson Stephens Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, February 16 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

Wednesday, February 17 – Newberry, SC – Newberry Opera House

Thursday, February 18 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon Theatre

Friday, February 19 – Roanoke, VA – Shaftman Performance Hall at Jefferson Center

Saturday, February 20 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, February 21 – Vienna, VA – The Barns at Wolf Trap

Monday, February 22 – Vienna, VA – The Barns at Wolf Trap

About Lyle Lovett

A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, Lovett is a four-time Grammy Award winner, recipient of the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and has been named Texas State Musician. He has also received the International Trailblazer Award at the UK Americana Music Awards. His richly eclectic body of work remains among the most celebrated in contemporary music.

About Hayes Carll

Hayes Carll isn't preaching or teaching. He's not interested in telling the rest of us what to do or think. But he is charting out a personal guide for his life, quieting the noise, and sitting with his real voice - the one that's candid, consistent, and often inconvenient. We're Only Human is Carll's tenth album, an understated masterpiece and an honest snapshot of one man's confrontation and delight with humanity's biggest and most intimate questions. Carll is more than two decades into a celebrated career, with praise from Pitchfork and the New York Times, Americana Music Awards, and a Grammy nomination. His songs have been recorded by Nashville stars including Kenny Chesney, Lee Ann Womack, and Brothers Osborne. As a solo recording artist, Carll has established himself as one of Americana's most-played––and most loved––voices, with warm but crackling vocals, wit, and heart dancing through wordplay that's always clever, and never too precious.

Photo Credit: Michael Wilson









Photo Credit: Michael Wilson

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