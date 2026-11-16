"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Los Angeles Children's Chorus to Present Annual Winter Concert in Pasadena
Fernando Malvar-Ruiz and Fred Meads will lead the choirs across two performances in the holiday program.
Grammy Award-winning Los Angeles Children's Chorus (LACC) rings in the season with its annual Winter Concert, entitled “Becoming,” with performances at two different locations, Sunday, December 6, 7 pm, at Pasadena Presbyterian Church, and Tuesday, December 8, 2026, 7 pm, at First United Methodist Church in Pasadena. Geared for people of all ages, the Winter Concert is considered one of the Southland's most treasured holiday traditions.
Over the two nights, more than 400 choristers ages eight to eighteen from six of LACC's ensembles perform an array of seasonal music, favorite carols, and winter-themed works.
The lineup varies for each performance. On December 6, LACC Artistic Director Fernando Malvar-Ruiz leads the Concert Choir and Chorale, and Eric Lifland conducts the Apprentice Choir and Young Men's Ensemble. On December 8, Malvar-Ruiz leads the Concert Choir and Chamber Singers, and LACC Associate Artistic Director Fred Meads conducts the Intermediate Choir.
Tickets to LACC's Winter Concert ($52.80; $25, youths 17 and under) are on sale now. For tickets and information, visit www.lachildrenschorus.org or call (626) 793-4231. First United Methodist Church is located at 500 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101. Pasadena Presbyterian Church is located at 585 East Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101.
About the Artists
The Grammy-winning Los Angeles Children's Chorus was formed in 1986, with just 50 young singers who were recruited for a local performance with the William Hall Chorale of Benjamin Britten's War Requiem, a moving anti-war manifesto that prominently features the ethereal sound of a children's choir to underscore the tragic impact of war on the young. Since that fateful engagement, LACC has never looked back, growing into a cultural powerhouse. LACC is now widely recognized as one of the world's preeminent youth choirs, lauded as “hauntingly beautiful” (Los Angeles Times), and “one of the true artistic gems of Los Angeles” (Gustavo Dudamel). The Choir annually serves more than 500 children ages 6–18 from 40+ communities across Southern California through its seven choirs and two first experience classes, First Experiences in Singing and Next Experiences in Singing. More than 30% of choir members receive scholarships.
Photo Credit: Ricardo Mendoza
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