Long Beach Symphony Presents RuMBa Family Concert – A Magical Musical Kingdom For Children Of All Ages.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday, October 6th, 2024, children and their families will enjoy an afternoon of music, dance, crafts, and interactive activities as Long Beach Symphony will present the RuMBa Foundation Family Concert, A Magical Musical Kingdom at the Terrace Theater and Plaza. KIDS GET IN FREE!

Family activities will take place from 1PM to 3PM, and 4PM to 5PM; the concert, conducted by Long Beach Symphony Music Director Eckart Preu, will take place from 3PM to 4PM.

The RuMBa Foundation Family Concert, a lively and interactive musical event designed for young audiences, will be a fun-filled afternoon of exploration as it delivers a lifetime of memories. With Music Director Eckart Preu at the helm, children of all ages will enjoy music from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Aladdin, Wizard of Oz, Toy Story, and Frozen. They will also experience a fun and interactive introduction to classics like Grieg and Tchaikovsky (did we mention ballet dancers?)!

In addition to the electrifying musical performances, afternoon will include games, crafts, activities, and the hands-on instrument petting zoo to engage young audiences. Children will have the opportunity to learn about the different instruments in the orchestra, explore sounds, and cultural roots. Activities will take place on the Plaza and in the lobby from 1 to 3PM, and after the concert from 4 to 5PM.

"This concert is all about bringing families together to enjoy fun and engaging kid-friendly music," said Kelly Ruggirello, President of Long Beach Symphony. "We want to create an experience that is both educational and entertaining where children and adults alike can discover beauty, excitement, and exploration."

The RuMBa Family Concert is the perfect way to introduce children to the world of orchestral music while enjoying a lively, culturally rich, and age-appropriate performance. We invite families throughout the community to join us for this unforgettable event.

About Long Beach Symphony

Long Beach Symphony, founded in 1934 and celebrating its 90th anniversary, is a premier producer of live music in the greater Long Beach region and one of Southern California's most renowned, professional regional orchestras offering a rich array of musical performances that inspire and engage audiences of all ages. With a commitment to artistic excellence and community outreach, Long Beach Symphony continues to be a leader in bringing world-class music to Southern California. For more information, visit https://longbeachsymphony.org.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL