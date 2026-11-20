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Ruskin Group Theatre will present A Wonderful Life, a new holiday production adapted and performed by Obie Award winner Leo Marks and directed by Drew Barr. The solo performance will begin previews November 28 and officially open December 5, 2026, at the Ruskin Group Theatre Arts Center in Santa Monica, California.

Inspired by the classic film It's a Wonderful Life, the production brings the residents of Bedford Falls to life through a single performer. Marks portrays George Bailey, Mr. Potter, Clarence the Angel and an array of other characters in a theatrical retelling of the holiday story.

The production is based on It's a Wonderful Life, which was adapted from Philip Van Doren Stern's short story The Greatest Gift, used by permission of The Greatest Gift Corporation.

Barr continued, “The greatest gift of all has been rediscovering and re-conceiving the story and characters of Frank Capra's masterpiece alongside the immensely talented Leo Marks. Leo's heart, humor and humanity enable us to experience all we might remember of Bedford Falls as if for the very first time.”

Marks previously earned a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award nomination and a Ticketholders/LA Award for Best Solo Performance for portraying the residents of Bedford Falls in This Wonderful Life at Rogue Machine Theatre, also directed by Barr.

An Obie Award winner for Heather Woodbury's Tale of 2Cities: An American Joyride on Multiple Tracks, Marks was a founding member of New York's Elevator Repair Service. His extensive stage credits include Crevasse, UnRavelled, If I Forget, The Hothouse, Mysterious Circumstances and The Lehman Trilogy.

Marks has also appeared in productions at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Seattle Repertory Theatre, South Coast Repertory and Geffen Playhouse. His recent screen credits include FBI: International and the feature film In Our Blood.

Barr previously served as resident director for War Horse on Broadway at Lincoln Center and directed international productions of the show in Amsterdam and Australia. His other directing credits include Casa Valentina, Angels in America, 3 Mics, The Typographer's Dream and Greedy.

The creative team for A Wonderful Life includes Ryan Wilson (scenic design), Michael Redfield (lighting design) and Keith Stevenson (sound and projection design). John Ruskin serves as artistic director and producer, with Michael Myers as producing artistic director.

The production officially opens Saturday, December 5, at 5:30 p.m., with a reception to follow.

Additional performances are scheduled for December 6 at 7 p.m., December 13 at 4:30 p.m., December 16 at 8 p.m., December 19 at 5:30 p.m., December 20 at 7 p.m., and December 21, 22 and 23 at 8 p.m.

A Wonderful Life will be presented on the Audre Slater Foundation Stage at the Ruskin Group Theatre Arts Center, located at 2800 Airport Avenue in Santa Monica, California.

“A Wonderful Life” opens at 5:30pm on Saturday, December 5 and runs at 7pm Dec. 6; 4:30pm Dec. 13; 8pm Dec. 16; 5:30pm Dec. 19; 7pm Dec. 20; 8pm Dec. 21; 8pm Dec. 22; 8pm Dec. 23. Ruskin Group Theatre Arts Center is located at 2800 Airport Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405. Tickets $35 (Seniors/Student/Guild: $30). Discounts for groups of 10 or more and can be purchased in advance at: https://www.ruskingrouptheatre.com with discounts for students and seniors. For more information: (310) 397-3244. Free parking available on both sides of the venue.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 3 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 6% 4 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 4% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 5 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Colony Theatre 4% 3 Jaxx Theatre 4% 4 Gem Theatre 4% 5 Conundrum Theatre Company 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 7% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 3 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 4 Andrew Young - HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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