Laguna Playhouse To Present LISTEN TO THE SEVENTIES, CARNEY MAGIC, and More This August

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE has announced six extraordinary experiences! Starting with a celebration of one of the most beloved decades of music of all time, fronted by Laguna’s own Jason Feddy and Molly Bergman, LISTEN TO THE SEVENTIES; next is an evening of magic you will have to see to believe, “CARNEYMAGIC” – An Evening of Dazzling Magic; followed by the return of one of the great ventriloquists of our time, in his wildly popular, JAY JOHNSON: THE TWO AND ONLY; then the critically-acclaimed one-man show starring Ronnie Marmo, directed by Joe Mantegna, I’M NOT A COMEDIAN…I’M LENNY BRUCE, about the life of the controversial stand-up; followed by the glorious sounds of the legendary FOLK LEGACY TRIO; and last, but not least…Frank, Dean and Sammy on our stage, THE PACK IS BACK – A TRIBUTE TO THE RAT PACK!

LISTEN TO THE SEVENTIES – Celebrating the Music of Carole King and James Taylor

August 4 - 6, 2023

$35 - $51

A tribute to all the great singer/songwriters from the remarkable 1970s decade – featuring songs from Carole King to James Taylor, from Joni Mitchell to Don Mclean, from Fleetwood Mac to The Eagles, from Paul Simon to Elton John, from Cat Stevens to Carly Simon.

A salute to a golden era of tight harmonies, meaningful lyrics and great tunes, all performed by a killer band fronted by Orange County’s own Jason Feddy and Molly Bergman.

CARNEYMAGIC

August 10 - 11, 2023

$35 - $51

CarneyMagic is a theatre show that blends mind-blowing sleight of hand with intelligence, taste, and wit, into a unique evening of pure entertainment. This is definitely NOT your typical “magic show”! Carney’s approach is smart, engaging, and often hilarious. Pin-balling between jaunty comedic riffs and astonishing sleight of hand, Carney will have you reeling with his hilarious audience participation segments, as well as his embodiment of multiple characters. Regarded by his peers as one of the top sleight of hand performers in the world, Carney has won more awards from Hollywood’s Magic Castle than anyone in their history, as well as the Academy of Magical Arts prestigious Masters Performing Fellowship.

JAY JOHNSON – THE TWO AND ONLY

August 12 – 13, 2023

$35 - $51

With a career that has spanned five decades Jay Johnson has written, produced and performed in almost every medium of entertainment. He is considered to be one of the top practitioners in the art of ventriloquism. Jay won the American Theater Wing – Tony Award® for “Jay Johnson: The Two and Only” a solo show he wrote, and performed, making him the only ventriloquist to ever accomplish this feat. Experience the thrill of seeing Jay live, and witness his quick wit and unbelievable technique first-hand!

I’M NOT A COMEDIAN…

I’M LENNY BRUCE

August 17 – 19, 2023

$35 - $51

Critically-acclaimed actor Ronnie Marmo, with the blessings of Kitty Bruce (the daughter of the late Lenny Bruce), along with the Lenny Bruce Foundation, presents “I’M NOT A COMEDIAN...I’M LENNY BRUCE” directed by Joe Mantegna. The show chronicles the life and death of the most controversial comedian and undisputed legend of all time...Lenny Bruce. His personal pain, sharply funny social commentary and completely original, freestyle comedy left a lasting impact on today’s poetry, politics, music, film-and of course-comedy. "Funny, fierce, tragic," you won't want to miss this tribute to a comedy legend.



FOLK LEGACY TRIO

August 20, 2023

$35 - $51

What have you been doing since 1971? Hemming your bell bottoms? Rebuilding your Volkswagen bus? George, Rick and Jerry have been performing the music they love at the highest levels of national and international stages. Folk Legacy Trio brings together the talents of George Grove, Rick Dougherty and Jerry Siggins to sing the great songs of the folk era. These three men have been involved with the music of the great Folk Era since its very beginning.

THE PACK IS BACK –

A TRIBUTE TO “THE RAT PACK”

August 24 – 27, 2023

$35 - $51

Return to the glory of 1960’s Las Vegas when a trio of friends, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. teamed up to play and perform together and take the world by storm. Sebastian Anzaldo (Sinatra), Andy DiMino (Martin) and Lambus Dean (Davis) bring to life the iconic songs, great laughs and the spirit of those legendary performers. Get serenaded by Sinatra faves like “Come Fly with Me’” and “My Way,” Dino’s great songs like “Volare” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” and Sammy Davis Jr. singing “Mr. Bojangles” and “The Candy Man.” Come and see why, generations later, the legendary “Rat Pack” continues to be a major influence, even today.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

LISTEN TO THE SEVENTIES – Celebrating the Music of Carole King and James Taylor

August 4 - 6, 2023

Friday, August 4 at 7:30pm;

Saturday, August 5 at 7:30pm;

Sunday, August 6 at 1:00pm

$35 - $51

CARNEYMAGIC – AN EVENING OF DAZZLING MAGIC

August 10 - 11, 2023

Thursday, August 10 at 7:30pm;

Friday, August 11 at 7:30pm

$35 - $51

JAY JOHNSON: THE TWO AND ONLY

August 12 – 13, 2023

Saturday, August 12 at 7:30pm;

Sunday, August 13 at 1:00pm

$35 - $51

I’M NOT A COMEDIAN…I’M LENNY BRUCE

Starring Ronnie Marmo – Directed by Joe Mantegna

August 17 – 19, 2023

Thursday, August 17 & Friday, August 18 at 7:30pm;

Saturday, August 19 at 2:00pm;

$35 - $51

FOLK LEGACY TRIO

George Grove, Rick Dougherty and Jerry Siggins

August 20, 2023 at 1:00pm

$35 - $51

THE PACK IS BACK!

A Tribute to “The Rat Pack”

Thursday, August 24 & Friday, August 25 at 7:30pm

Saturday, August 26 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm;

Sunday, August 27 at 1:00pm

$35 - $51

Tickets for all performances range from $35 - $51 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787).

The box office is open Tuesdays - Sundays: 12pm to 4pm; Mondays open 2 hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain. The Box Office is closed from 4pm - 5:30pm on performance days.

For more information on all shows and programming visit Click Here.

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season.

Laguna Playhouse educational programming includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.

Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in for the past five years as one of Orange County Register’s “Best of OC” in the category of Live Theatre. The Laguna Playhouse has featured many talented performers on stage, including Ed Asner, Leslie Caron, Hershey Felder, Harrison Ford, Melanie Griffith, Val Kilmer, Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Hal Linden, Wendie Malick, Rita Rudner, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart, Loretta Swit, and Bette Davis.

Learn What’s Going On at Click Here.