Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Laguna Art Museum to Present 42nd Annual California Cool Annual Auction & Benefit

Bidding for the annual auction will open online on February 19 via Artsy.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Caroline O'Connor Joins Dermot Mulroney and Jenna Lea Rosen in MACK & MABEL in Los Angeles Photo 1 Caroline O'Connor Joins Dermot Mulroney and Jenna Lea Rosen in MACK & MABEL in Los Angeles
Krystina Alabado, Gianna Yanelli, Kyra Kennedy & More to Star in MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Photo 2 Full Cast Set for MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY at Ahmanson Photo 3 Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY at Ahmanson
Video: MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles' Pantages Theatre Photo 4 Video: MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre

Laguna Art Museum to Present 42nd Annual California Cool Annual Auction & Benefit

Laguna Art Museum will present the 42nd Annual California Cool Art Auction & Benefit, its most anticipated event of the year, taking place February 19 to March 4 with both online and in-person auction events. Bidding for the annual auction will open online on February 19 via Artsy. The auction will feature works of prominent California artists, on view to preview in person at Laguna Art Museum with paid admission, February 19 through March 4 , or via Artsy beginning February 5. On March 2, the museum will be the epicenter of an extraordinary in-person art auction and benefit event, promising an unforgettable evening from 6:30 to 10:00 p.m.

"This event marks the pinnacle of style and excitement on Laguna Art Museum's annual calendar—a must-attend event in 2024. Featuring a diverse array of artworks, the 42nd Annual California Cool Art Auction will showcase both emerging and seasoned California-based artists,” said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum. “We look forward to welcoming guests for a spirited celebration that not only captivates but also contributes significantly to the advancement of the museum's dynamic educational and exhibition initiatives in 2024.”

The museum-curated auction will feature works by some of California’s most sought-after artists including Laddie John Dill, Shepard Fairey, Ed Ruscha, Astrid Preston, Elizabeth Orleans, Cristopher Cichocki, Blue McRight and Ed Moses.Proceeds from the annual auction provide vital support to the museum, directly benefiting major initiatives, education programs, exhibitions and community engagement. 

On the evening of March 2 , guests will experience the live and silent auctions alongside a night of specialty-crafted cocktails & appetizers, a red-carpet experience, live music, artist meet & greets and more! 

Presale tickets to the event on March 2 are $195 through January 1 and $215 January 2 through March 1. Tickets are available for purchase at Click Here. Pending availability, tickets for the fashionable event will be available at the door on March 2 for $225. To participate in the online auction starting February 19 via Artsy, register at artsy.net.

Laguna Art Museum is seeking additional sponsors for the 42nd Annual Art Auction & Benefit. Gain exclusive access, preview the art and receive an invite to a VIP event—all while supporting the museum's mission. For more information, please contact Crystal Tosello, Development Manager, at ctosello@lagunaartmuseum.org.

For more information about the 42nd Annual California Cool Art Auction and Laguna Art Museum, visit lagunaartmuseum.org. To stay connected and learn about upcoming events, follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Lesli Margherita To Star In New Rock Opera By Kevin McDonald of Kids In The Hall Photo
Lesli Margherita To Star In New Rock Opera By Kevin McDonald of Kids In The Hall

ThisMyShow Presents will present a concert performances of a new rock opera by Kevin McDonald, member of the comedy group “Kids In The Hall”. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Comedian Tom Smothers Has Passed Away at Age 86 Photo
Comedian Tom Smothers Has Passed Away at Age 86

Comedian Tom Smothers, one half of the legendary Smothers Brothers comedy team, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at the age of 86, following a recent battle with cancer.

3
AËRC-02: Qualified Latin Sci-fi Short Film With Screenings In California And New York Photo
AËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New York

AG Orloz's short film AËRC-02, which has received international recognition and awards, is set to make its mark on the festival circuit in 2024. The film, directed by AG Orloz, showcases Latin and Caribbean talent and has already been screened at prestigious venues like the AMPAS Academy Screening Room. With its thought-provoking themes and diverse languages, AËRC-02 is a must-watch for film enthusiasts.

4
Hollywood Ballet To Present HOLLYWOOD HOLIDAYS At Orpheum Theatre Photo
Hollywood Ballet To Present HOLLYWOOD HOLIDAYS At Orpheum Theatre

Los Angeles’ newest dance company will celebrate the new year as Hollywood Ballet presents “Hollywood Holidays” at the Orpheum Theatre on Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You

Lesli Margherita To Star In New Rock Opera By Kevin McDonald of Kids In The HallLesli Margherita To Star In New Rock Opera By Kevin McDonald of Kids In The Hall
AËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New YorkAËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New York
VIDEO: First Look At 'Just Like That' From A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL At Center Theatre GroupVIDEO: First Look At 'Just Like That' From A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL At Center Theatre Group
Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday CelebrationPhotos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Videos

First Look At 'Just Like That' From A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At 'Just Like That' From A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL At Center Theatre Group
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate Video
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard in Los Angeles The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard
Smothers Theatre (1/18-1/18)PHOTOS
Green Umbrella Series: April 30 Pan-American New Music in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: April 30 Pan-American New Music
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/30-4/30)
Green Umbrella Series: John Adams Conducts the LA Phil New Music Group in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: John Adams Conducts the LA Phil New Music Group
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/16-4/16)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: February 27 Lunar New Year in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: February 27 Lunar New Year
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/27-2/27)
Ballet Hispánico's Doña Perón in Los Angeles Ballet Hispánico's Doña Perón
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (7/12-7/14)
Fiddler on the Roof in Los Angeles Fiddler on the Roof
Electric Company Theatre (2/12-3/06)
Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ’70s in Los Angeles Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ’70s
Smothers Theatre (3/02-3/02)
From a Yardie to a Yankee in Los Angeles From a Yardie to a Yankee
Theatre West (2/10-2/11)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: March 26 Hindemith and Nielsen in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: March 26 Hindemith and Nielsen
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/26-3/26)
Strangers on a Train in Los Angeles Strangers on a Train
Theatre 40 (1/18-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You