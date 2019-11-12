LaDarrion Williams' New Play THE ODYSSEY OF TYRELL JAMES To Receive Staged Reading Performance

LA's rising playwright LaDarrion Williams will bring his new play, The Odyssey of Tyrell James to the Willie Agee Playhouse fka Inglewood Playhouse for a staged reading performance on December 15th, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. The play is going to be directed by Andi Chapman and produced in association with Artistic Director, Shellie Boone.

The Odyssey of Tyrell James is centered around Tyrell James, who the society may see as a thug or low life, but he is a troubled young black man on the verge of losing himself in the harsh streets of Memphis, Tennessee. But when he is mysteriously summoned to an 1800's antebellum plantation, he is forced into learning the hardships of slavery, past mistakes, and valuable life lessons that will forever change his life.

Location: Address: 600-698 N Park Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302

Phone: (310) 412-5451.

PARKING AVAILABLE.

****ABSOLUTELY NO LATE SEATING. Food and refreshments will be sold and also there will be a talkback with Playwright and Cast.

ADMISSION $10 Suggested Donation.

Please RSVP: ladarrionwilliams@msn.com

This play was conceived for a Juneteenth to celebrate Black American life and was a part of The Black Creek Creators Collective Playwrights Lab.

The Black Creators Collective is a non-profit organization bringing artistic knowledge and resources to underserved communities, while also creating and developing opportunities for artists of color.

The play stars Oliver Smith-Perrin as the titular character Tyrell James. Ovation Nominee and LA Times Critic Choice actress, Mildred Marie Langford. DeJuan Christopher, Kamal Angelo Bolden (ABC'S "The Resident" and Billie Holiday Theatre's "Reparations"), Doyin Domingo, Phillip McNair, and Chad Choe as Silas Johson.

Production Team:

The Black Creators Collective (Co-Producers): (Mildred Marie Langford, DeJuan Christopher, LaDarrion Williams, Thurston Cherry, Ebony Wimbs, Cecil Burroughs, Lamont Young, Jacquelin Lorraine.)

Andi Chapman (Director) is an actor, director, educator, and associate artistic director of the Ebony Repertory Theatre. She graduated with a BFA from the Davis Center for the Performing Arts at the City College of New York and an MFA from the Yale School of Drama. Her television, film, and stage credits include Transparent, Switched at Birth, Glee, Dexter, 24, Six Feet Under, The Lower Depths, and Blood Wedding. Her directing credits include Ebony Repertory Theatre’s critically acclaimed The Gospel at Colonus, which garnered 14 Ovation Nominations in 2015. She also received the Best Director Award for the Actor’s Co-op production of Steel Magnolias and played a major role in award-winning short films, Memorial Street, Elijah’s Song, and Why? Chapman is the Center Theatre Group lead teaching artist for the National August Wilson Monologue Competition, an alumna of The American Film Institute’s Directing Workshop for Women, and a selected participant of the prestigious Lincoln Center Directors Lab.

LaDarrion Williams (Playwright) is a Los Angeles based playwright. His first play, Concrete Rose, won first place at the Alabama State Thespian Conference and was performed internationally in 2013. It was self-produced in Dec 2017 at the Moments Playhouse Theatre in Los Angeles. It was also produced at A Noise Within Theatre as apart of their Noise Now Reading Series. His play, Broken Memories, has been performed several times nationwide, acquiring several awards and recognition. His adaptation of the best-selling memoir, Feeding A Monster, was directed by award-winning actor and director, Art Evans. He was a guest writer for Center Theatre Group's August Wilson Monologue Competition and his play Black Creek Risin' was a part of the 2019 Great Plains Theatre Conference. LaDarrion was also awarded the 2019 MacDowell Colony Playwriting fellowship where he will develop the second installment of his Black Creek Trilogy Plays. In September 2019, his play Coco Queens was apart of the Sundance Institute’s Playwriting Intensive. He is also a current member of LA's Towne Street Theatre Company.

Shellie Boone (Artistic Director) - is an American actress, most known for portraying Evan Reed in Saints & Sinners. Other notable works include films: Holla, Crossover, Tied Up, Out the Gate and Murder in Mexico: The Bruce Beresford-Redman Story, as well as the sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

We hope to see you there and witness this powerful new play!





