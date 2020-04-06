LIVE FROM THE LIVING ROOM! Comedy Show Will Support Comedians

Stephen Campbell and Katie Boyle are hosting the best up-and-coming comics from New York, LA, and Europe along with a wide array of international talent you'll recognize from Netflix, Comedy Central, and the likes.

Live From the Living Room is a ticketed Zoom comedy watch party where viewers from around the world can watch and interact with comedians while they are in quarantine. Imagine Cribs, meets Love is Blind, meets a night at the Comedy Cellar... but it is also a live AMA!

Log on from the safety of your own living room, while comics perform from the safety of theirs! The show will be on Friday, April 10th at 7pm, and Saturday, April 11th at 9pm.

Audience members will purchase a $5 ticket on Eventbrite and will be sent a link for a private watch party thirty minutes before the show. They will then dress in their comfiest clothes, pour their favorite drink, and prepare to laugh.

Learn more about the Friday show, and the Saturday show.





