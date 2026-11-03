Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
LITTLE WOMEN to Open at Musical Theatre West This Month
Jenna Lea Rosen stars as Jo March, with Katie Roche as Meg, Jordan Cruz as Amy, Haven Watts as Beth and Tami Tappan Damiano as Marmee.
Musical Theatre West (MTW) is bringing a beloved holiday classic to the stage just in time for the merry-making season! Little Women, the musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's timeless novel, opens this weekend at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach.
Featuring a preview performance Friday, November 6, and opening night Saturday, November 7, the production runs through November 22, closing out MTW's 2026 season.
Starring Disney voice actress and Suffs national tour alum Jenna Lea Rosen as the fiercely independent Jo March, Little Women follows sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy as they navigate family, friendship, first loves and the pursuit of their dreams. With a soaring musical score, touching moments and plenty of humor, the production celebrates the enduring bonds of sisterhood and the courage to follow one's own path.
“There's something especially comforting about gathering together for a story like Little Women as the holiday season approaches,” said Paul Garman, Executive Director and Producer of Musical Theatre West. “It's a cozy, heartfelt theatrical experience filled with warmth, laughter and beautiful music, making it the perfect outing for families and loved ones to enjoy together. We couldn't imagine a more fitting way to close our season.”
Joining Rosen are Katie Roche as Meg, Jordan Cruz as Amy, Haven Watts as Beth and Tami Tappan Damiano as Marmee, alongside a talented ensemble bringing the beloved characters to life.
Musical Theatre Wests' production of Little Women runs November 6–22, 2026 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton Street in Long Beach. The production is rated G and has a runtime of approximately two hours and 40 minutes, including intermission. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. Student rush tickets for $15 are available at the Box Office one hour prior to showtime, with a valid student ID.
Photo Credit: Jason Niedle
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