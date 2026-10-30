Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE, DIOS INANTZIN to Return for 26th Year
Esperanza América and Sal Lopez star in the city's largest theatrical holiday pageant.
Latino Theater Company will return with La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin, the company's signature holiday pageant that has been a Los Angeles holiday tradition since 2002. Join the tens of thousands who have become transfixed by the story of Juan Diego, a simple peasant to whom the Virgin Mary appeared on four occasions in the mountains of Tepeyac near Mexico City in 1531.
Starring Esperanza América as the indigenous Virgen de Guadalupe — the Virgin of the Americas — and Sal Lopez as Juan Diego, the cast features over 100 actors, singers, musicians and indigenous Aztec dancers as well as children and seniors from the community.
Performed in Spanish with English supertitles at L.A.'s 3000-seat Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, a third performance has been added this year due to high ticket demand.
Adapted for the stage by Evelina Fernández from the mid-16th Century text The Nican Mopohua, the production is directed by José Luis Valenzuela. Starring Esperanza América as the Virgin, Sal Lopez as Juan Diego, and featuring over 100 actors, singers, musicians and indigenous Aztec dancers, as well as children and seniors from the Los Angeles community.
Performances will run December 3-5 at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angeles.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
|
Woof
Odyssey Theatre (10/03-11/08)
|
‘Romeo and Juliet: Time Enough for Love’
Atwater Village Theatre (11/13-12/19)
|
A Killer Night in Studio City
Vitello's (9/06-10/31) VIDEOS
|
Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
PlayGround Twisted Holiday Festival
PlayGround LA (12/04-12/20)
|
Three Days Grace, I Prevail & The Funeral Portrait
SAP Center (11/18-11/18)
|
Confederates
The Fountain Theatre (10/29-12/13)
|
The Woodstock Experience
James R. Armstrong Theatre (4/10-4/10)