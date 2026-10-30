LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE, DIOS INANTZIN to Return for 26th Year

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Latino Theater Company will return with La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin, the company's signature holiday pageant that has been a Los Angeles holiday tradition since 2002. Join the tens of thousands who have become transfixed by the story of Juan Diego, a simple peasant to whom the Virgin Mary appeared on four occasions in the mountains of Tepeyac near Mexico City in 1531.

Starring Esperanza América as the indigenous Virgen de Guadalupe — the Virgin of the Americas — and Sal Lopez as Juan Diego, the cast features over 100 actors, singers, musicians and indigenous Aztec dancers as well as children and seniors from the community.

Performed in Spanish with English supertitles at L.A.'s 3000-seat Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, a third performance has been added this year due to high ticket demand.

Adapted for the stage by Evelina Fernández from the mid-16th Century text The Nican Mopohua, the production is directed by José Luis Valenzuela. Starring Esperanza América as the Virgin, Sal Lopez as Juan Diego, and featuring over 100 actors, singers, musicians and indigenous Aztec dancers, as well as children and seniors from the Los Angeles community.

Performances will run December 3-5 at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angeles.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 14 Hrs 54 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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