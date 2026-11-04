LA Phil Adds Thomas Adès, Silvana Estrada and Samara Joy to Artistic Leadership Team

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Three new appointments have been made to the LA Phil’s reimagined artistic leadership team, with a lineup of world-renowned artists. The artistic leadership team taking shape will soon include a full complement of leaders in place for the 2027/28 season, when recently appointed Walt and Lilly Disney Chair, Music Director Daniel Harding begins his tenure.

Contemporary composer and performer Thomas Adès will assume the role of John and Samantha Williams Creative Chair for New Music, succeeding composer and conductor John Adams, who has held the role for 17 years. The artistic leadership team has been broadened to include the new role for Latin Grammy Award-winning artist and singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada as the Creative Chair for Latin Music, generously supported by Alicia Miñana and Rob Lovelace. Grammy Award-winning vocalist Samara Joy will become the new Creative Chair for Jazz, succeeding jazz musician and bandleader Herbie Hancock who has held the position since 2010. Internationally renowned artists and longtime LA Phil leaders, Hancock and Adams will be honored with the respective titles of Creative Chair for Jazz Emeritus and Creative Chair for New Music Emeritus, joining Zubin Mehta, Conductor Emeritus.

Each newly appointed Chair brings a distinctive vision to the LA Phil’s broad spectrum of programming. Adès has a decades-long history with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, not only as a composer but also as a guest conductor at Disney Hall and the Hollywood Bowl. With this appointment, Adès will now advise the LA Phil on commissioning activities, and the groundbreaking Green Umbrella concert series, which will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2027. Estrada will elevate Latin music traditions across the LA Phil’s venues, deepening the organization’s longstanding support of Latin artists. She will also continue her work with YOLA and collaborate with guest artists, helping advance the LA Phil’s commitment to a more inclusive and expansive musical landscape. Joy brings a new generational voice to the conversation around jazz performance, curation, and artistic innovation. In this role, she will oversee the annual jazz series across the LA Phil’s venues while guiding educational initiatives that connect artists, students and audiences through the evolving traditions of the artform.

Previously announced members of the artistic leadership team, led by incoming Music Director Daniel Harding, are Diane and M. David Paul Artistic and Cultural Laureate & the Jane and Michael Eisner Founding Director and Conductor Laureate of YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) Gustavo Dudamel, Judith & Thomas L. Beckmen Creative Director Esa-Pekka Salonen, Ellen and Arnold Zetcher Conductor-in-Residence Anna Handler, Composer-in-Residence Joe Hisaishi, Artist Collaborator Emmanuelle Haïm, Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Thomas Wilkins and Conductor Emeritus Zubin Mehta. With their fellow artistic leaders, they will create projects and programming across the LA Phil venues at Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and The Ford, bring their vision and guidance to YOLA and imagine new ventures for collaboration and cultural exchange.

ABOUT THOMAS ADÈS

Thomas Adès is one of the most influential composers, conductors, and pianists of his generation. His acclaimed body of work includes the operas The Tempest and The Exterminating Angel, as well as orchestral and chamber works performed by leading ensembles worldwide. As a conductor, he has led productions at major international institutions including the Metropolitan Opera, Royal Opera House, Vienna State Opera, La Scala, and Paris Opera.

Among his recent works are Dante, Air – Homage to Sibelius, and Aquifer. The world-premiere recording of Dante, performed by Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, won the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Orchestral Performance.

An internationally celebrated pianist and recording artist, Adès has received numerous honors for his recordings and compositions, including the 2023 BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award. Renowned for his imaginative musical voice and wide-ranging artistry, he continues to shape contemporary music as both a creator and interpreter.

ABOUT SILVANA ESTRADA

Silvana Estrada is one of the most compelling voices in contemporary Latin music, blending indie-folk, jazz, and traditional Mexican influences into a deeply intimate and poetic sound. Her 2022 debut, Marchita, earned the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist and widespread acclaim from The New York Times, Pitchfork, and Rolling Stone. In 2024 Estrada also earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Global Music Performance.

Her self-produced Vendrán Suaves Lluvias was No. 3 on Rolling Stone’s 2025 Best Latin albums list and earned six 2026 Latin GRAMMY nominations, including Album, Record and Song of the Year.

She has sold out shows internationally and collaborated with Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil, Laufey, AURORA, Milo J, and Natalia Lafourcade. In 2025, the GRAMMY Museum and National Sawdust honored her at the Black Orchid Gala as an artist, activist, and cultural trailblazer, joining past honorees David Byrne, Philip Glass, and Esperanza Spalding. Through appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NPR’s Tiny Desk, and COLORS, she has continued to build a growing global audience. “The Gen Z, Latin American answer to Joni Mitchell,” wrote Dazed.

ABOUT SAMARA JOY

Bronx-born vocalist Samara Joy first found her voice singing gospel in church before discovering jazz at SUNY Purchase, where she won the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. The award introduced her to the wider jazz community and marked the beginning of a remarkable ascent.

Joy released her self-titled debut album in 2021, followed by her breakout Verve release, Linger Awhile (2022), which earned GRAMMY Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best New Artist. She continued her award-winning run with A Joyful Holiday, which received GRAMMY Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Jazz Performance in 2025.

Her acclaimed 2024 album, Portrait, co-produced with Brian Lynch, highlights her artistry as both a vocalist and lyricist through inventive arrangements created with her touring septet. The project earned an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album and the 2026 GRAMMY for Best Jazz Vocal Album.

In October 2026, Joy released her first live recording, Live at the Blue Note L.A., capturing the chemistry, musicianship, and expressive artistry of her acclaimed touring band.

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