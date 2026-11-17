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LA Opera has announced the Social Impact Advisory Council, the next chapter of its Legacy Ambassador Program. Since its launch in 2022, the program has brought together civic, cultural, business and community leaders from across Los Angeles.

For the 2026/27 season, the initiative takes on a new name and a renewed focus, with a 28-member council dedicated to strengthening connections between LA Opera and the communities it serves.

“As we welcome Domingo Hindoyan as our new Music Director and begin a new artistic chapter, we have an opportunity to further strengthen LA Opera's relationship with the city we serve. LA Opera can only truly reflect the extraordinary diversity of Los Angeles if we're listening to people whose experiences and perspectives are different from our own. That's what our Legacy Ambassadors have helped us do, and it's why this new council is so important. Its members have deep roots in communities throughout Los Angeles, and their relationships, ideas and insights will help shape how we engage with the city in the years ahead,” said Christopher Koelsch, LA Opera's President and CEO.

“Growing up, my world was basketball and inner-city life. R&B was familiar; opera wasn't. Basketball took me places I never imagined, and I want young people to understand that their dreams can take them somewhere new, too. When I share opera with them, I want them to see that much more is possible than they may have imagined. If even one young person discovers something that stays with them, that matters. I'm proud to help make that possibility feel real,” said Norm Nixon, former Los Angeles Lakers star and co-chair of LA Opera's Social Impact Advisory Council.

“This work has always been about more than a single night at the opera. It's about creating a sense of belonging and building lasting relationships between LA Opera and the communities that make Los Angeles extraordinary. Through this council, we have an opportunity to deepen those connections, open doors to new audiences, and ensure more Angelenos see themselves reflected in this extraordinary art form,” said Shanique Bonelli-Moore, chief diversity and social impact officer of The Clorox Company and co-chair of LA Opera's Social Impact Advisory Council.

The 2026/27 Social Impact Advisory Council

The council's 28 members are:

Lisane Basquiat

Shanique Bonelli-Moore

Leticia Rhi Buckley

Norayma Cabot

Wayne Chaney, Jr.

Cheyenne Davis

Jaime Dominguez

Minita Gandhi

Bridgette Glover White

Dan Guerrero

Todd Hawkins

Bel Hernandez Castillo

Dr. Roberta Jenkins

Josh Kun

Jennifer Kuo

Nicole Lyn

Karen Mack

Norm Nixon

Abner Ramirez

Amanda Sudano Ramirez

Suzette Ramirez-Carr

Naibe Reynoso

Kieran Roberts

To-Tam Sachika Roberts

Patty Rodriguez

Bozoma Saint John

Michele Siqueiros

Kaci Turner

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 7% 3 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 5% 4 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 4% 4 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% 5 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Jaxx Theatre 5% 4 Colony Theatre 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 2 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 4% 4 Evelyn R. Carter - ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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