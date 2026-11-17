"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
LA Opera Unveils Social Impact Advisory Council for 2026/27 Season
The council will build relationships between the company and communities throughout the city, with members including Bozoma Saint John and Josh Kun.
LA Opera has announced the Social Impact Advisory Council, the next chapter of its Legacy Ambassador Program. Since its launch in 2022, the program has brought together civic, cultural, business and community leaders from across Los Angeles.
For the 2026/27 season, the initiative takes on a new name and a renewed focus, with a 28-member council dedicated to strengthening connections between LA Opera and the communities it serves.
“As we welcome Domingo Hindoyan as our new Music Director and begin a new artistic chapter, we have an opportunity to further strengthen LA Opera's relationship with the city we serve. LA Opera can only truly reflect the extraordinary diversity of Los Angeles if we're listening to people whose experiences and perspectives are different from our own. That's what our Legacy Ambassadors have helped us do, and it's why this new council is so important. Its members have deep roots in communities throughout Los Angeles, and their relationships, ideas and insights will help shape how we engage with the city in the years ahead,” said Christopher Koelsch, LA Opera's President and CEO.
“Growing up, my world was basketball and inner-city life. R&B was familiar; opera wasn't. Basketball took me places I never imagined, and I want young people to understand that their dreams can take them somewhere new, too. When I share opera with them, I want them to see that much more is possible than they may have imagined. If even one young person discovers something that stays with them, that matters. I'm proud to help make that possibility feel real,” said Norm Nixon, former Los Angeles Lakers star and co-chair of LA Opera's Social Impact Advisory Council.
“This work has always been about more than a single night at the opera. It's about creating a sense of belonging and building lasting relationships between LA Opera and the communities that make Los Angeles extraordinary. Through this council, we have an opportunity to deepen those connections, open doors to new audiences, and ensure more Angelenos see themselves reflected in this extraordinary art form,” said Shanique Bonelli-Moore, chief diversity and social impact officer of The Clorox Company and co-chair of LA Opera's Social Impact Advisory Council.
The 2026/27 Social Impact Advisory Council
The council's 28 members are:
- Lisane Basquiat
- Shanique Bonelli-Moore
- Leticia Rhi Buckley
- Norayma Cabot
- Wayne Chaney, Jr.
- Cheyenne Davis
- Jaime Dominguez
- Minita Gandhi
- Bridgette Glover White
- Dan Guerrero
- Todd Hawkins
- Bel Hernandez Castillo
- Dr. Roberta Jenkins
- Josh Kun
- Jennifer Kuo
- Nicole Lyn
- Karen Mack
- Norm Nixon
- Abner Ramirez
- Amanda Sudano Ramirez
- Suzette Ramirez-Carr
- Naibe Reynoso
- Kieran Roberts
- To-Tam Sachika Roberts
- Patty Rodriguez
- Bozoma Saint John
- Michele Siqueiros
- Kaci Turner
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