"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Kristin Chenoweth to Join Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles for A VERY DOLLY HOLIDAY
The two performances will take place at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Saturday, December 12 and Sunday, December 13.
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles (GMCLA) will kick off its 48th season with A Very Dolly Holiday, a tribute to Dolly Parton featuring special guest artist Kristin Chenoweth.
The Emmy and Tony Award winner will join GMCLA’s nearly 200-voice chorus under the leadership of Artistic Director Ernest H. Harrison, alongside Chenoweth’s conductor Mary-Mitchell Campbell. The two performances will take place at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Saturday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 13 at 3:30 p.m.
The concert will feature Dolly Parton songs including “Coat of Many Colors,” “I Will Always Love You,” “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Hard Candy Christmas,” and a new arrangement of “9 to 5.” The program will also include seasonal classics such as “Happy Xmas,” “Where Are You Christmas?,” “O Holy Night,” “The Christmas Song,” and “Let It Snow.”
About Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voice-over, and stage. She first rose to prominence on Broadway, winning a Tony Award for her performance as Sally in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown (1999). She went on to originate the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked (2003), for which she received her second Tony nomination. She was Tony-nominated again in 2015 for her lead role in Roundabout Theatre Company’s On the Twentieth Century, for which she also garnered Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Broadway.com Audience Choice awards.
Beyond the stage, the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree received an Emmy Award for her role as Olive Snook in Pushing Daisies in 2008. She was nominated for two Emmy Awards and a People’s Choice Award for her role on Glee. She also starred in two seasons of The West Wing and Apple TV’s Schmigadoon!
Her films include RV, Holidate, and Four Christmases. In 2024, she starred alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix’s Our Little Secret. She has released eight studio albums and performed with symphonies around the world. Most recently, Chenoweth produced and starred in the Broadway production of The Queen of Versailles, based on the 2012 documentary.
She is the founder of Kristin Chenoweth’s Broadway Bootcamp, a summer performing arts program for aspiring young musical theatre performers. The camp is held each summer in her hometown of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and recently celebrated its 11th anniversary. Chenoweth can also be seen in the upcoming fifth season of Peacock’s The Traitors.
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