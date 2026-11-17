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ANON, Kate Robin's provocative comedy-drama about sex, love and the search for connection, is now playing at The Rosalie Theatre at Theatre 68 Arts Complex through November 29, 2026. Directed by Jenn O'Brien, the independent production features a predominantly female ensemble of 14 actors.

What happens when the thing you crave most is the very thing destroying you? Set in present day New York City, ANON follows Allison, a woman navigating her own complicated relationship with intimacy and self worth. Around her unfolds a world of lovers, friends and women confronting their own patterns of addiction, obsession and emotional survival. Blending sharp humor with startling vulnerability, the play explores our longing to be seen, our fear of being truly known, and the lengths we'll go to avoid being alone.

"ANON is a story of people wanting to save each other, but needing to save themselves first," says director Jenn O'Brien. "Set amongst the meetings of Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous, I find the themes of this play to be painfully relevant, and I hope that people will find a character or moment that helps them look inward."

ANON premiered at Atlantic Theater Company's Atlantic Stage 2 in New York in January 2007 and had its West Coast premiere with Echo Theater Company in Los Angeles that October. Robin went on to write and produce for Six Feet Under, The Affair and One Mississippi, where she served as showrunner.

Special event: Post-show Q&A with Janine Nabers November 29, 2026.

The cast features Kandice Gonzalez (Allison), Tyler Gaylord (Trip), Octavia Klein (Rachelle), Paul Tully (Bert), Annita Adamou (Gina), Hannah Aaron Brown (Becky), Caroline Quinn (Gretchen), Brittannie Bohman (Pamela), Chloe Berlinger (Claudia), Marielli Manoudaki (Corrine), Katie Doran (Janice), Kaleina Cordova (Trish), Mary Morgan Bond (Mary) and Yinka Olubiyi (Rita).

The creative team includes Savannah Rogers (stage manager), Ray Jones (lighting design) and Heath Gresham (photography and video). ANON is produced by Kandice Gonzalez, Paul Tully, Norma Flores, Jaime Zevallos and Octavia Klein.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 10% 2 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 7% 3 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 5% 4 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 4% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 4% 4 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% 5 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Jaxx Theatre 4% 4 Colony Theatre 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 2 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 4% 4 Evelyn R. Carter - ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 4% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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