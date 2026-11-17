"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Kate Robin's ANON is Now Playing at North Hollywood's Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Performances will run now through November 29, 2026.
ANON, Kate Robin's provocative comedy-drama about sex, love and the search for connection, is now playing at The Rosalie Theatre at Theatre 68 Arts Complex through November 29, 2026. Directed by Jenn O'Brien, the independent production features a predominantly female ensemble of 14 actors.
What happens when the thing you crave most is the very thing destroying you? Set in present day New York City, ANON follows Allison, a woman navigating her own complicated relationship with intimacy and self worth. Around her unfolds a world of lovers, friends and women confronting their own patterns of addiction, obsession and emotional survival. Blending sharp humor with startling vulnerability, the play explores our longing to be seen, our fear of being truly known, and the lengths we'll go to avoid being alone.
"ANON is a story of people wanting to save each other, but needing to save themselves first," says director Jenn O'Brien. "Set amongst the meetings of Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous, I find the themes of this play to be painfully relevant, and I hope that people will find a character or moment that helps them look inward."
ANON premiered at Atlantic Theater Company's Atlantic Stage 2 in New York in January 2007 and had its West Coast premiere with Echo Theater Company in Los Angeles that October. Robin went on to write and produce for Six Feet Under, The Affair and One Mississippi, where she served as showrunner.
Special event: Post-show Q&A with Janine Nabers November 29, 2026.
The cast features Kandice Gonzalez (Allison), Tyler Gaylord (Trip), Octavia Klein (Rachelle), Paul Tully (Bert), Annita Adamou (Gina), Hannah Aaron Brown (Becky), Caroline Quinn (Gretchen), Brittannie Bohman (Pamela), Chloe Berlinger (Claudia), Marielli Manoudaki (Corrine), Katie Doran (Janice), Kaleina Cordova (Trish), Mary Morgan Bond (Mary) and Yinka Olubiyi (Rita).
The creative team includes Savannah Rogers (stage manager), Ray Jones (lighting design) and Heath Gresham (photography and video). ANON is produced by Kandice Gonzalez, Paul Tully, Norma Flores, Jaime Zevallos and Octavia Klein.
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