Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Los Angeles:

Best Ensemble

AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 8%

NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 7%

MARY POPPINS - Rose Center Theater - 2020 6%

Choreographer of the Decade

Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2019 19%

Janet Renslow - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 12%

Dan Magnus - AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 11%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Long Beach Playhouse 22%

IVRT- Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 16%

Rose Center Theater 13%

Costume Design of the Decade

Paul Tazewell - HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2019 21%

Roxy Astor - AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 15%

Angela M. Eads - LOST IN YONKERS - Group Rep Theatre - 2017 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Shelly O'Rourke - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 18%

Jenna Stocks - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 16%

Keenon Hooks - HAIRSPRAY - Simi Valley Cutlural Arts Center - 2015 15%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2019 14%

Chris Carver - AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 11%

Janet Renslow - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

John Farmanesh-Bocca - TEMPEST REDUX - Odyssey Theatre Ensemble and The New American Theatre - 2016 14%

Arden Teresa Lewis - A THORN IN THE FAMILY PAW - Theatre West - 2016 11%

Andi Chapman - NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2019 6%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Long Beach Playhouse 7%

Hollywood Pantages Theatre 6%

Ahmanson Theatre 6%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Chris Caputo - MARY POPPINS - Rose Center Theater - 2020 11%

Andrew Schmedake - NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2020 9%

Donny Jackson - CABARET - Long Beach Playhouse - 2017 8%

Performer Of The Decade

Sam Tanng - THE UNEXPECTED GUEST - Long Beach Playhouse - 2020 7%

Jimmy Saiz - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 7%

Jack Stehlin - TEMPEST REDUX - Odyssey Theatre Ensemble and The New American Theatre - 2016 6%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Dimo Kim Musical Theatre Factory - 2019 14%

HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2017 11%

AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

LOST IN YONKERS - Group Rep Theatre - 2020 8%

THE UNEXPECTED GUEST - Long Beach Playhouse - 2020 6%

NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2018 6%

Set Design Of The Decade

Stephen Gifford - CABARET - Celebration Theatre - 2018 11%

Francois-Pierre Couture - A MEXICAN TRILOGY: AN AMERICAN STORY - Latino Theatre Company - 2016 10%

Edward E. Haynes, Jr. - NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2018 9%

Sound Design of the Decade

Jeff Gardner - NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2017 15%

Jonathan Burke - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - 5-Star Theatricals - 2018 12%

Jonathan Burke - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - 5-Star Theatricals - 2017 9%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Long Beach Playhouse 9%

IVRT- Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 7%

Theatre West 6%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

The Actors Fund 23%

Center Theatre Group 23%

Theatre West 14%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

TRUE COLORS - The Braid, formerly Jewish Women's Theatre - 2020 13%

LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE - Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 13%

NINE WINNING ONE ACTS - Group Rep Theatre - 2020 12%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Cassandra Murphy - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - 5-Star Theatricals - 2018 14%

Trevin Stephenson - MARY POPPINS - Rose Center Theater - 2020 12%

Mary Bridget Davies - A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin - Pasadena Playhouse - 2015 10%