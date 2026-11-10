Julian Lerner, Dexter Darden and More to Star in ALADDIN & YASMIN'S WINTER WISH at Laguna Playhouse

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The Laguna Playhouse has revealed its first cast members for Aladdin & Yasmin's Winter Wish, a holiday production running December 5 through December 27, 2026. The family-friendly holiday Panto will feature performers from film, television and Broadway alongside emerging talent, with pop hits, comedy, dance numbers and audience participation.

Starring Julian Lerner as Aladdin, who stars as Ray in Disney's ZOMBIES franchise, starred as Nando in Netflix's Yes Day, played the Artful Dodger in Oliver! at New York City Center, and played Gavroche in the Broadway National Tour of Les Misérables. Also joining the cast is Dexter Darden as the Genie, best known for his role as Frypan in The Maze Runner film franchise, with additional credits including Peacock's Fight Night, Saved by the Bell and Disney's Chang Can Dunk. Maile Masako Brady takes on the role of Princess Yasmin, following her recent performance as Eponine in Les Misérables with 5-Star Theatricals, with additional stage credits including Cabaret and Carrie.

The cast will also feature Alec Mapa as Widow Twankey, known for his memorable roles in Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives, as well as Broadway's M. Butterfly; and Harrison White as the Sultan, whose Broadway credits include The Lion King and Sarafina!; with Barry Pearl, beloved for his portrayal of Doody in the iconic film Grease and an original Broadway cast member of Bye Bye Birdie, playing the Sultan at select performances.

Also joining the cast are Max Santopietro as Wishee Washee, whose credits include the national tour of Kimberly Akimbo; Josh Adamson as Abanazar, a veteran of multiple Panto productions in the United States and Australia, with Grant Hodges, whose credits include the international tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, playing Abanazar at select performances.

The adult ensemble includes Kai Javier, a former Golden State Warriors dancer; Jarod H Smith; Sophie Liu David, Raquel Glasser, and Daniel Peters.

Rounding out the cast is a youth ensemble of local performers: Reese Danahy, Celeste Smith, Coco Renee Ortega, Zizi Townsend, Greer Smith, Skylar Nixon, Audrey Tiss, Kayla Muro, Payton Herman, Jax Lommerin, and Saige Harms. Their participation offers young artists a special opportunity to perform alongside seasoned professionals, gain valuable theatrical experience and help inspire the next generation of performers in the local community. The production is directed by Bonnie Lythgoe, with choreography by Clarice ORdaz and musical direction by Bobby Brader.

Aladdin & Yasmin's Winter Wish offers a holiday adaptation of the classic tale, following Aladdin, Princess Yasmin, the Genie and Wishee Washee on an adventure featuring magic, comedy and unexpected twists. The family-friendly Panto includes popular music, elaborate scenery and audience participation.

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