Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Joss Arnott Dance's MEET THE HATTER Will Tour the UK and Internationally in 2027
The production is choreographed by artistic director Joss Arnott and performed by dancers Dominic Coffey and Robbie Ordoña, who share the role of the Hatter.
Joss Arnott Dance's the Hatter, a dance and multimedia spectacle for all ages, is wrapping up an autumn tour and looking ahead to dates in the UK, USA and Canada in spring/summer 2027. Combining powerful dance with storytelling and mesmerising visuals, complemented by an emotionally charged original score, Meet the Hatter puts a new spin on the story of the iconic Hatter from Lewis Caroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Faced with an empty tea party and a deep sense of isolation, the Hatter uses the power of his imagination to create his own magical version of Wonderland, shown through breathtaking and immersive multimedia.
Meet the Hatter tours to Salford (Lowry, 6 February), Norwich (Norwich Playhouse, 13 February), London (Sadler's Wells, 16 – 18 February), Doncaster (Cast, 20 February), Oxford (Oxford Playhouse, 22 & 23 June) and Harrogate (Harrogate Theatre, 26 June) as well as internationally to the USA and Canada. Full tour dates are listed below.
Joss Arnott said: “I feel extremely grateful and excited to be announcing our Spring/Summer 2027 tour for Meet the Hatter. The response from our previous touring periods in 2025/26 have been incredible and I cannot wait to continue bringing the show to audiences across the UK, Canada and USA. I'm immensely proud of my team and what we have all achieved with this show, it's a brilliant spectacle that has heart at its very core. I hope Meet the Hatter brings joy to all who watch and encourages audiences of all ages to make the impossible possible.”
Choreographed by Artistic Director Joss Arnott, in collaboration with the dancers Dominic Coffey and Robbie Ordoña, who share the role of the Hatter, Meet the Hatter was created for the company's 15th anniversary programme and premiered in 2025 to rave reviews. The company's most ambitious production features an award-winning creative team including dramaturg Sue Buckmaster (Theatre Rites), composer Oleta Haffner, multimedia artist Urban Projections, lighting designer Josh Tomalin, movement consultant Miguel Altunaga and animation artist Alexandros Savvides.
Meet the Hatter takes audiences of all ages on a journey that celebrates the importance of play, whilst highlighting how self-belief can create opportunities you've only ever dreamed of. Prepare to be amazed by this fantastical, immersive and extraordinary family show that you won't want to miss!
Tour Dates
UK
Salford (Lowry, 6 February 2027)
Norwich (Norwich Playhouse, 13 February 2027)
London (Sadler's Wells, 16 - 18 February 2027)
Doncaster (Cast, 20 February 2027)
Oxford (Oxford Playhouse, 22 & 23 June)
Harrogate (Harrogate Theatre, 26 June 2027)
USA
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, California (Thursday 18 - Monday 22 March 2027)
Canada
Manitoba Theatre for Young People, Winnipeg (Sunday 4 - Friday 16 April 2027)
Ontario Presents
- Flato Markham Theatre (Monday 19 & Tuesday 20 April 2027)
- Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts (Wednesday 21 April 2027)
- Living Arts Centre, Mississauga (Thursday 22 April 2027)
- Kingston Grand Theatre (Sunday 25 & Monday 26 April 2027)
- River Run Centre, Guelph (Tuesday 27 -Thursday 29 April 2027)
- Chatham Capitol Theatre (Tuesday 4 May 2027)
- The Rose Theatre, Brampton (Thursday 6 May 2027)
- The Burlington Performing Arts Centre (Sunday 9 & Monday 10 May 2027)
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